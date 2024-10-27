‘Misleading people under guise of Dravidian model’: Actor-turned-politician Vijay's veiled jibe at DMK

Actor-turned-politician Vijay termed politics as not a “cine field but a battlefield”, calling upon the members of his new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to remain vigilant on the ground.



Addressing his party's first state conference in Chennai, Vijay said,"Politics is not a cine field; it is a battlefield. It's serious. Whether it's dealing with a snake or politics, if we decide to take it up with seriousness and a touch of humour, only then can we endure in this field and handle opponents. We need to stay cautious on the ground." Actor-turned-politician Vijay speaks at the conference of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazghagam in Vikravandi area of Chennai.(ANI)

The 50-year-old actor-turned-politician said his party is not aiming to separate “Dravidian nationalism” and "Tamil nationalism".



"These are the two eyes of this land. We shouldn't limit ourselves to any one identity," ANI quoted him as saying. Vijay outlined his party's foundation on secular social justice ideologies.

Vijay slammed ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, alleging that “one family” is looting the state via “underground dealings”.

"I have left my acting career to join politics. I am here as your Vijay, trusting all of you. There's a group singing the same tune, labelling everyone who enters politics and deceiving the people. They are involved in underground dealings. Under the guise of the Dravidian Model, they are misleading people as an anti-people government," Vijay said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin extends wishes to Vijay

Ahead of the rally, Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin extended his best wishes to his "dear friend" Vijay. "I wish my dear friend Vijay all the best for his future," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.



Vijay is the latest actor to take the political plunge. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018. However, he has not been able to taste electoral success as per expectations.

Late Vijayakanth launched his Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam way back in 2005 and tasted electoral success, although Hassan has not been in a similar league.