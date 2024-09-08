Election Commission registers Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as political party, says actor Vijay

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay announced on Sunday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially registered his party and granted it permission to participate in electoral politics. Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay unveils party's flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai.(PTI)

The actor-turned-politician announced the development through a letter on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the Election Commission of India was approached on February 2 for the registration of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and that the registration has been granted.

“The Election Commission of our country has considered it legally and has now registered our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and allowed it to participate in electoral politics as a registered party. I am very happy to share this with you,” said Vijay.

He mentioned that the first door is now open to the party as an initial step towards the challenges ahead. In this context, he said that the party has initiated preparations for the state conference and advised waiting for the official announcement regarding it.

“Let's break the barriers, raise the flag, carry the torch of policy and come to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as the leading political party for the people of Tamil Nadu,” added Vijay.

When did actor Vijay launch his political party?

The Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay, better known as ‘Thalapathy’ (the commander) Vijay announced his political party on February 2. He said that he would contest in the 2026 assembly polls instead of the 2024 elections.

He unveiled the flag and symbol for his political party on August 22 and later hoisted it at the Panaiyur party office and released an official song for the political party as well.

The two-coloured maroon and yellow flag has elephants on both sides and a peacock surrounded by stars at the centre.

The actor also promised to work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and said, “Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is sure.”





