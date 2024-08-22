Tamil actor Vijay unveils Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party flag: ‘Victory is sure’

Tamil superstar Vijay on Thursday unveiled the flag and symbol for his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Vijay will hoisted the flag at the Panaiyur party office and release an official song for the political party as well. Tamil actor Vijay unveiled the representative flag for his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam today

The two-coloured maroon and yellow flag has elephants on both sides and a peacock surrounded by stars at the centre.

In February, Vijay had announced the launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam and said he would be contesting the 2026 assembly election in Tamil Nadu. His party did not align with any political bloc in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

During the event, Vijay said, "I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. Preparations are on for it and very soon I will announce it. Before that, I unveiled our party's flag today. I feel very proud... We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu."

The actor also promised to work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and said, “Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is sure.”

The flag reveal will follow a massive rally in the last week of September to formally launch the party in the eyes of the public in Vikravandi in northern Tamil Nadu. The registration of the party under the Election Commission is at an advanced stage and will soon be complete.

Sources told Deccan Herald that the flag anthem was composed by popular music director S Thaman, while lyrics were penned by V Vivek.

Over 300 workers of the TVK as well as members of Vijay's fan clubs were invited for the event.