Vijay slams MK Stalin govt over drug menace in Tamil Nadu: ‘Even I am scared’

Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party president Vijay on Friday slammed the current DMK government for allegedly failing to control drug abuse in the state. Vijay urged the students to take an oath in saying no to drugs and to temporary pleasure.

Addressing students at a school function, Vijay shared his concerns over drug abuse in the state and how he himself feels threatened by the presence of narcotics in the younger generation.

According to ANI, the ‘Mersal’ actor said, "In recent times in Tamil Nadu, drugs have become familiar among youngsters. As a political leader and as a parent even I am scared. We can say controlling drugs is the government's responsibility, saving youngsters is the government's responsibility and the present ruling government has failed to do that".

The actor urged the students to take an oath to say no to drugs and temporary pleasure.

The actor also pointed out that well-educated leaders should enter politics, stressing that good leaders and leadership qualities are a need right now, reported ANI.

“We need good leaders. Leaders in the sense I am not saying politically. Whatever you are doing, you need leadership quality that is what I am saying”, said Vijay.

The Tamil superstar, whose last outing was Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, also said that he wishes even politics to be a career option in the future.

Vijay also pointed out the need for fact-checking every bit of information with the prevalence of social media and mainstream media. He emphasised the need to understand the country's real issues and take facts with a pinch of salt.

“ Social media channels and mainstream media show us many things. See everything but analyse what is right and wrong,” he added.

According to the actor, if someone does not blindly trust political parties and their fake campaigning, they will have a broader perspective to elect a better leader.

"If one knows these things without trusting a few political parties, and fake campaigning, you all will get global-level broad thoughts to elect good leaders. There won't be any bigger politics than this," he told students.