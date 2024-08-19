Will Vijay continue to act after joining politics? The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu has the answer

Director Venkat Prabhu recently spoke about his upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), with actor Vijay. After the film’s trailer was released, the director addressed the question of whether Vijay would continue acting in films after joining politics, according to IE. (Also Read: The GOAT trailer: Vijay plays both father and son in this time-travel saga. Watch) Vijay in a still from Venkat Prabhu's The GOAT.

‘He smiled and said…’

Venkat was asked if Vijay’s budding political career influenced the film somehow. When asked about the song's usage, Marudhamalai Maamaniye, and its political connotations, the director said, “It’s not a political reference, it’s a Ghilli reference. It’s Ghilli-tical. You’ve all seen the film. Why don’t you ask the makers of Ghilli about using Lord Murugan as a political tool?”

He also added, “Vijay sir didn’t want any line to be written that furthered his political agenda. GOAT is a commercial film. Of course, some dialogues in the trailer might allude to his political career. But when you see the film, you’ll see how it fits the narrative. There are no political references. Vijay sir sees a film as a film; we’ve never discussed politics.”

Then he answered the burning question if Vijay would continue acting after planning to contest in the next elections. Venkat said, “Just like everyone here, and scores of Vijay fans, I too want to see him continue acting. In fact, I asked him if he would balance both. He just smiled and said, we’ll see. It will always be our dream to see him on screen. But he has a dream too; an aspiration. And I think we should support it.”

About The GOAT

The GOAT will see Vijay in dual roles as father and son, if the trailer is anything to go by. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran. It is slated for release in September.