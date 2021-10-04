Cops in talks with Rakesh Tikait to help take bodies of farmers for post-mortem

Senior officials in Lakhimpur Kheri were holding talks with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is among the very few known faces to have been allowed to visit the violence-hit district, to urge protesting farmers to end the impasse and let the bodies of their compatriots be taken for post-mortem.

The leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union had reached the district late on Sunday night to meet the farmers and families of victims of violence.

At least eight people, including four farmers, died in violence that broke out in the Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday following a protest to block deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village for an event. Soon after, violence and arson broke out in the area.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered based on a complaint from farmers and Union minister of state (home) Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra and his aides have been named in it. Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Dhull said the FIR was resigisterd under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting).

The Union minister has refuted the allegations that his son was driving the vehicle that allegedly ran over the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri. "Had my son been there, he would not have come out alive," he said.

Lakhimpur Kheri district magistrate AK Chaurasia said they have received a memorandum from farmers demanding Mishra's dismissal, payment of ex gratia and government jobs for families of the deceased. He said they also demanded a judicial probe into the Sunday incident.

Meanwhile, the authorities are trying to push back political leaders, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, from making their way to the district.

However, the administration has allowed Tikait, who heads the Bharatiya Kisan Union, to reach the area and meet the protesters and families of aggrieved farmers.

A local police officer said the violence broke out minutes ahead of Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village under Tikonia police station limits. He said the incident took place on Tikonia-Banbirpur road when the farmers, who were agitating against the new farm laws and had blocked the road to oppose the deputy CM’s visit, got infuriated after two SUVs reportedly belonging to BJP workers hit them, leaving a number of farmers seriously injured.

He said the farmers in retaliation overturned and set on fire two SUVs, besides thrashing people in the convoy.

In a tweet, Tikait had said on Sunday the farmers were attacked when they were returning after staging a protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. He also alleged that people in the convoy had opened fire.

