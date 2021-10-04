Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav put under ‘house arrest’ in Lucknow ahead of his visit to Lakhimpur Kheri
Policemen deployed outside SP president Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 08:02 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of victims who were killed in a violence that broke out in the district a day ago.

A large number of policemen were deployed outside the former chief minister’s residence in Lucknow.

Atul Pradhan a Samajwadi Party leader said Yadav was under "house arrested" since late last night.

On Sunday, Yadav had demanded chief minister Adityanath Yogi’s resignation over the brutal clashes that led to death of eight, including four farmers, following a protest over blocking deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who reached Lakhimpur Kheri early on Monday, to meet the aggrieved families, was arrested, her party leader BY Srinivas wrote on Twitter. She had earlier alleged police were trying to stop her from going to the village.

 

Gandhi had reached Lucknow late on Sunday night with party leader Deepinder Singh Hooda. 

 

