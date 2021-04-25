IND USA
A man waits to refill a medical oxygen cylinder at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India.
A man waits to refill a medical oxygen cylinder at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India.(AP)
Live

LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

  • Worldwide, a daily record of more than 893,000 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Sunday, according to new agency AFP. The previous daily high was some 819,000 cases on January 8.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 07:28 AM IST

India recorded 346,786 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections on Saturday taking the country’s tally to 16,610,481, according to Union ministry of health and family welfare. The single-day death toll also made a new record as 2,624 people died during the same period taking the total death tally to 189,544. While the recovery rate stood at 83.92 per cent as around 2.19 lakh people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the country were over 25 lakh, comprising around 15 per cent of the total cases.

Worldwide, a daily record of more than 893,000 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Sunday, according to new agency AFP. The previous daily high was some 819,000 cases on January 8. Over the course of a week, more than 5.5 million cases were recorded worldwide. Other countries trailing India with the most new infections are the US (490,000 cases in one week), Brazil (459,000) and Turkey (404,000).

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 25, 2021 07:28 AM IST

    Japan declares 3rd state of emergency in 4 prefectures over Covid-19

    A nearly three-week state of emergency, the third one since the outbreak of the pandemic, enters into force in Japan's prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on Sunday amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Japan surpasses the 5,600 threshold, becoming the largest one in three months.

  • APR 25, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 13 new Covid-19 cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from 12 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Chinese mainland stands at 90,588, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

india news

LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Worldwide, a daily record of more than 893,000 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Sunday, according to new agency AFP. The previous daily high was some 819,000 cases on January 8.
PM Modi will address the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' today.(PTI File Photo )
india news

PM Modi to address nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' amid Covid-19 surge in India today

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 06:48 AM IST
PM Modi will address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme at 11am on Sunday.
Justice NV Ramana has been a judge in the Supreme Court since February 17, 2014.
india news

From student leader to CJI

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 01:51 AM IST
  • Born on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, he enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.
The first case was reported in Delhi on March 2, 2020.It has taken a total of 419 days for the tally to touch 1 million.(HT photo)
india news

Fourth Covid-19 wave brings grim milestone

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • Pushed by the mammoth surge of infections in recent weeks, it has taken only 11 days for the latest 250,000 cases.
An IAF aircraft will be reaching the Panagarh airbase by Saturday evening carrying oxygen tanks from Singapore.
india news

IAF steps up efforts, ferries oxygen tanks

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:42 AM IST
IAF aircraft also flew empty oxygen containers from Hindan and Bhopal to Ranchi.
On April 19, the Centre announced that it will open up Covid-19 vaccination for everyone 18 years and above from May 1 as part of a liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination in the country.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

Will continue to provide Covid-19 vaccines free to states: Centre

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Centre has also asked states to encourage online-only registrations among the eligible beneficiaries.
Adar Poonawalla said that the current situation was extremely dire as the virus was constantly mutating, which meant that the public remained at risk.(Bloomberg)
india news

Covishield most affordable Covid vaccine in market today, says Adar Poonawalla

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:35 AM IST
SII was criticised for keeping the per-dose price of Covishield higher in the Indian market than the global market.
The PM stressed all ministries and departments need to work in synergy to increase availability of oxygen and medical supplies, according to the statement.(File Photo)
india news

Govt scraps cess on oxygen to ramp up supply

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meet on ramping up oxygen supply in which decisions on waiving off the duties were taken.
It is one of the two vaccines that are currently deployed in India’s vaccination drive, which was launched on January 16.(Bloomberg)
india news

Bharat Biotech announces Covaxin prices: 600 per dose for states

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Covaxin was developed by the Hyderabad-based firm in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.
Local officials couldn’t confirm if the disaster was caused by an avalanche or a glacier breach.
india news

At least 10 killed in avalanche in U’khand’s Chamoli district

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The location of the snow avalanche near the Indo-China border is mainly uninhabited but Border Road Organisation personnel working there have been affected.
ED’s probe is based on a CBI case in which it is alleged that Rolls-Royce made payments in several tranches to a Singapore-based middleman between 2007 and 2011 in bank accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong.
india news

Delhi HC suspends ED’s look out circular against arms dealer Choudhrie

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Choudhrie, 73, a British citizen, has been on various agencies’ radar in the past for dodgy defence deals but they have not been able to gather enough evidence against him.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien severely criticized the government’s move.(Reuters/Pixabay)
india news

Govt orders removal of posts on Covid-19, terms it ‘inflammatory content’

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 06:41 AM IST
A Twitter spokesperson clarified that the company complies on the receipt of a valid legal request and disclosures of the blocking are made on Lumen.
The wave has sparked a shortage of critical supplies such as oxygen and medicines.(PTI Photo )
india news

6 patients die at Punjab hospital due to oxygen shortage, CM orders probe

By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Hindustan Times, Amritsar
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The hospital authorities blamed the district administration for the first such incident in Punjab, saying they prioritised government hospitals in ensuring oxygen supply, amid the second Covid-19 wave that has led to a surge in infections and overwhelmed hospitals.
The hospital was running short of oxygen supply and was left with only 1.5 hours oxygen in its gas plant when the tanker arrived, police said.
india news

Timely police action averts oxygen crisis at three hospitals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • The timely action by the police helped avert a major crisis as currently, there are nearly 700 Covid-19 patients admitted in the hospital, which is one of the largest Covid facilities in Delhi.
Tax amnesty scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ is one of the most successful direct tax dispute resolution schemes, which settled more than 148,000 vexed cases and recovered 54% of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh crore amount under litigation.
india news

Centre extends tax resolution scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas’

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 12:49 AM IST
EL is imposed on non-resident e-commerce firms that mop up revenue from the Indian market without paying any taxes.
