LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

India recorded 346,786 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections on Saturday taking the country’s tally to 16,610,481, according to Union ministry of health and family welfare. The single-day death toll also made a new record as 2,624 people died during the same period taking the total death tally to 189,544. While the recovery rate stood at 83.92 per cent as around 2.19 lakh people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the country were over 25 lakh, comprising around 15 per cent of the total cases.

Worldwide, a daily record of more than 893,000 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Sunday, according to new agency AFP. The previous daily high was some 819,000 cases on January 8. Over the course of a week, more than 5.5 million cases were recorded worldwide. Other countries trailing India with the most new infections are the US (490,000 cases in one week), Brazil (459,000) and Turkey (404,000).