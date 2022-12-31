Coronavirus news updates LIVE: China's manufacturing activity contracts 'sharply' despite worry over fresh outbreak
Coronavirus news updates LIVE, December 31, 2022: India has joined a growing list of countries that have tightened their entry restrictions by ramping up testing and mandating negative RT-PCR tests for travellers from China in wake of a deadly, new outbreak in the Asian nation.
In view of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in China and several other nations, India has ramped up surveillance and testing of international passengers at entry points to keep any infection spike at bay. The new year will start with India beginning to test and requiring a negative RT-PCR test for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong. Individuals from these countries will also need to upload their test reports on the Air Suvidha portal, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Thursday (December 29).
Not just India, many other countries have imposed entry measures for travellers from China and increased their surveillance as well. Malaysia, Japan, the United States and Spain are some of the names in this list.
Experts have, however, said that India's health scenario will not turn out to be like China's currently. The BF.7 variant of Covid-19 - a sublineage of Omicron's BA.5 variant - that is the primary factor in the current outbreak in China was already detected in India in September and November, and the four patients have since recovered.
Though India has been reporting fewer cases daily, the central government has put its focus back on taking precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to grapple with the new global surge of infections.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 31, 2022 10:18 AM IST
China's manufacturing activity contracts in Dec for 3rd month in a row
Despite a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, China's manufacturing activity contracted sharply in December for the third month in a row, according to official figures released on Saturday. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - a primary gauge of manufacturing in the world's second-biggest economy - came in at 47 points, down from November's 48 and well beneath the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, AFP reported. Read more.
-
Dec 31, 2022 08:41 AM IST
France, Britain latest entrants in list of nations mandating Covid tests for flyers from China
France and Great Britain on Friday became the latest countries to impose mandatory Covid-19 test on passengers from China in view of a fresh, deadly outbreak in the Asian nation.