LIVE: Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3

India on Monday registered 11,831 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 84 more related deaths which pushed the overall tally to over 10.8 million, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. The active cases have further declined to 148,609 while 10,534,505 people have recovered till now. This is the fourth time that the country’s daily death count went below the 100-mark. The toll stands at 155,080.





The Union health ministry had said on Monday that 17 states and Union Territories (UTs) did not add any death in the last 24 hours including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura among others. While five states amounted for 81 per cent of the country’s active caseload. Maharashtra and Kerala together contribute for 70 oer cent of the total active cases, the ministry added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India’s fight against the pandemic in Rajya Sabha and said that the credit for this went to the country and not to the Centre. He added that the world recognised that India had played a crucial role in saving humanity.





Meanwhile, the global coronavirus disease tally stood at 106,996,618 of which 2,335,623 died and 78,835,652 have recovered, according to worldometers.info figures.





Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director general said on Monday that the emergence of new Covid-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work. He further called for manufacturers to be ready to quickly adapt their vaccines so that they would remain effective, according to news agency AP