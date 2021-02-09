IND USA
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
Live

LIVE: Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3

The Union health ministry had said on Monday that 17 states and Union Territories (UTs) did not add any death in the last 24 hours including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura among others.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST

India on Monday registered 11,831 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 84 more related deaths which pushed the overall tally to over 10.8 million, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. The active cases have further declined to 148,609 while 10,534,505 people have recovered till now. This is the fourth time that the country’s daily death count went below the 100-mark. The toll stands at 155,080.


The Union health ministry had said on Monday that 17 states and Union Territories (UTs) did not add any death in the last 24 hours including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura among others. While five states amounted for 81 per cent of the country’s active caseload. Maharashtra and Kerala together contribute for 70 oer cent of the total active cases, the ministry added.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India’s fight against the pandemic in Rajya Sabha and said that the credit for this went to the country and not to the Centre. He added that the world recognised that India had played a crucial role in saving humanity.


Meanwhile, the global coronavirus disease tally stood at 106,996,618 of which 2,335,623 died and 78,835,652 have recovered, according to worldometers.info figures.


Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director general said on Monday that the emergence of new Covid-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work. He further called for manufacturers to be ready to quickly adapt their vaccines so that they would remain effective, according to news agency AP

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 09, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3

    The Dutch government announced on Monday that it would extend the nationwide curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 till March 3 adding that this was being done in order to slow the spread of the new variant of the virus which was first detected in Britain. The previous curfew was to be expired on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi's speech offered no solution: Opposition

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Congress leaders also said that the PM tried to suggest that no one knows the contents of the three laws.
Opposition leaders during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Since the beginning of the budget session, opposition parties have been hitting out at the Centre regarding the farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Farmers have been camping at several border points in Delhi since November last year seeking the removal of these laws.
AITC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The remarks were later expunged from the house records.
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_08_2021_000301B)(PTI)
Farm stir, Bengal polls dominate Lok Sabha debate on President speech

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:50 AM IST
The debate started after protracted backchannel negotiations involving defence minister Rajnath Singh and Opposition leaders.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Lok Sabha begins work as logjam finally ends

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Rajnath Singh says tradition of thanking the President should not be broken; Oppn decides to join the House debate
Mr Khan is sitting by a grave, alone. The shrine houses the grave of the aforementioned mystic as well as of other historical figures, famous and obscure, including a Mughal emperor.
Delhiwale: Like an ascetic, but with a family

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • The daily life of Muhammed Naeem Khan
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
Allahabad high court dismisses plea against allotment of land for mosque

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:25 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for construction of a mosque in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 order that allotted the site, where the Babi mosque once stood, to the Hindu claimants.
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(PTI)
Farm laws: Elderly protesters recount ’88 stir, stare at a long haul

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is one of the epicentres of the farmers’ 75-day-old campaign against the agricultural laws they say would erode their bargaining power.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Last week, the company restored access to 257 profiles it had temporarily blocked after an order from the government, setting up a rare confrontation with the ministry.(REUTERS)
Twitter says seeking dialogue with minister, safety of staff key

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The government later sent a notice saying Twitter was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The survey found that at least 12 traffic refuge islands in central Delhi were beautified with saplings, statues or other installations, leaving little space for pedestrians to wait while the traffic signal was green for the vehicles.
Madras High Court.(HT file)
Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The court said that stringent action was taken in the past by suspending advocates when the issue was prevalent and it was subsequently brought under control.
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Sasikala, who last month finished serving a four-year prison term in Bengaluru after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case and was treated for Covid-19, read aloud from notes she had prepared on a stopover in the Tamil Nadu town of Vaniyambadi.
BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during a road show before filing the nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on January 21.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:44 AM IST
On February 23, 2020, Mishra visited the Jafrabad Metro station and held protests against those who blocked the road (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, or anti-CAA, demonstrators) that runs underneath the metro station.
