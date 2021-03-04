Covaxin has 81% efficacy, says Bharat Biotech: What does it mean
The first coronavirus vaccine developed in India has an efficacy rate of 81%, Covaxin’s maker Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday. Here is all you need to know about it and what it means:
• The announcement based on preliminary results from Covaxin’s Phase 3 clinical trials is expected to come as a shot in the arm for India’s vaccination drive.
• The vaccine was approved for an emergency roll-out on January 16 before it was established to be effective in preventing Covid-19.
• Experts, as well as authorities, pointed to Phase 1 and 2 trials that showed that Covaxin was safe and produced an adequate immune response.
• Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involved around 27,000 participants.
Also Read | ‘People criticised us’: Bharat Biotech head on Covaxin’s journey from March 2020
• Covaxin demonstrates a high clinical efficacy trend against Covid-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants, said Krishna Ella, chairman, and managing director, Bharat Biotech.
• The detailed data is yet to be released or peer-reviewed.
• The results are based on an interim analysis when 43 infections took place among the 25,800 people who were part of the trials.
• Of these, 36 were among those given a placebo, while seven got the vaccine, translating to an efficacy rate of 80.6%, the company said.
• The indigenous vaccine has met with severe hesitancy, particularly among health care workers, for want of the efficacy data.
• Disaggregated data from Delhi, for example, showed in January that turnout at locations administering Covaxin was as low as 25%, while it was 75% for those using Covishield, the domestically produced version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
• As of Wednesday, 16.3 million doses of the two vaccines have been administered to people across the country.
• Covaxin uses an inactivated virus paired with an adjuvant – a chemical that boosts immune response.
• Covaxin is based on a tried-and-tested platform, the other vaccine India is giving to its people – Covishield – makes use of a newer Trojan horse-like technique known as the adenovirus platform.
• An efficacy higher than 50% is considered acceptable, according to World Health Organization (WHO) norms.
• Two other vaccines that are being used widely around the world use a breakthrough technology known as the mRNA platform and report an efficacy rate above 95%. But both of these require freezing temperatures to be stored or transported.
• Covaxin is stable at 2°C to 8°C, temperatures that can be typically achieved by refrigerators, and is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation that permits distribution using existing vaccine supply chain channels.
• The Phase 3 study enrolled 25,800 participants between 18 and 98 years of age, including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities.
• The primary endpoint of Phase 3 clinical trial is based on the first occurrence of PCR-confirmed symptomatic (mild, moderate, or severe) Covid-19 with onset at least 14 days after the second dose is given.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stability of rocks, river flow in Rishi Ganga needs careful monitoring: Analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects sedition plea against Farooq Abdullah: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 17,407 new Covid-19 cases, below 100 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin has 81% efficacy, says Bharat Biotech: What does it mean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC allows man to meet daughter who has accused him of killing her mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'People criticised us': Bharat Biotech head on Covaxin's journey from March 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states contribute 86% of daily new Covid cases: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating
- A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee do not surprise NCP, Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rules out immediate hearing on pleas challenging Tamil Nadu’s 69% quota law
- The petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu quota law have been pending in the Supreme Court since 2012.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weight in claim for declaring persons linked with judicial functions frontline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India downgraded from ‘free’ to ‘partly free’ in democracy report
- The report titled “Freedom in the World 2021 - Democracy under Siege” said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wet spell likely over NW India this weekend: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US welcomes steps taken to return J-K to full economic, political normalcy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee going on: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox