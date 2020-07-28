Covid-19: What you need to know today

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 05:40 IST

It’s definitely not business as usual — and it is unlikely that it will not be for a few more months.

Every Monday, for many weeks now, the Indian arm of Nomura Securities has been publishing a Business Resumption Index (called the Nomura India Business Resumption Index, or Nibri). The index has plateaued around 70 for the past month. By mid-June, it had come out of the slump it saw in April — it hit the mid-forties then — and reached the late-sixties, but it has pretty much stayed at that level since. The index value of 100 corresponds to pre-pandemic level business activity and as the firm points out “the pace at which economic activity normalises [has] remained broadly unchanged for the week ended July 26”. It was 70 on July 19, 68.7 on July 12, 69.2 on July 5, and 70.5 on June 28.

India was locked down for 68 days between March 25 and May 31, although the second half of this period saw some activities being allowed in a restricted manner.

The index’s plateauing over the past month is an indication that India’s return to economic recovery in 2020-21 will be slow, bumpy, and fraught with risks. Consensus estimates for the level by which the economy will decline this year are hovering around 5%, and some economists believe that the decline could be higher. It’s hard to make predictions when there is still no certainty on when a cure will become available (although recent data from Phase 1 clinical trials of several vaccine candidates are promising).

“Overall, the Nibri suggests activity remains stuck at around 30 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels,” the Nomura research report said.

The data merely reflects the situation on the ground. A report in HT last week said that around half the country’s population is under some form of lockdown — full, partial, or weekend — as local administrations deal with a sudden surge in cases.

On Sunday, India saw in excess of 50,000 new coronavirus disease cases -- the first time it is crossing that mark, with 65% of the cases coming from states and Union Territories other than Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, which, together, used to account for 65% of the cases in the country not so long ago. Delhi’s numbers have fallen sharply, but Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu’s have risen just as sharply — which means that the contribution of the big three to India’s Covid-19 tally is coming down because cases are rising in other parts of the country. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are all seeing a spike in new cases. Three of India’s four most populous states are in this list; the one that isn’t is Maharashtra, which saw 9,431 cases on Sunday — almost 19% of all new cases recorded in the country. Bihar, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh “face the immediate risk of becoming the new hot spots of the coronavirus disease in India”, HT’s Jamie Mullick wrote on July 27, pointing to factors that individually or together suggest this: “rapid rise in new cases, rising positivity rates, and low testing”.

Many of these states have been resorting to localised lockdowns to slow the spread of the disease. For instance, Uttar Pradesh announced a hard lockdown on weekends and also in some parts of the state where there are clusters of infections; West Bengal announced one for two days every week; Bihar is locked down till July 31, as are parts of Andhra Pradesh.

It is only natural that lockdowns in India’s most populous states affect activities, business or otherwise. And it is only natural that the Indian economy’s return to normalcy is affected by the ongoing health crisis in its most industrialised state (Maharashtra), whose capital also happens to be the country’s most important commercial hub.

It will be a while before it is business as usual.