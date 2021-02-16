Maharashtra sees spike Covid-19 cases: Here’s what we know
Maharashtra has been the worst Covid-19-hit state in India. It has again reported a resurgence of new cases that ended a three-month-long plateau. Here is what we know about the spike:
• The spike is particularly noticeable in Mumbai and surrounding areas two weeks after the local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, were restarted for the general public from February 1.
• At least 15 million people have travelled on the local trains over the last two weeks.
• There is no cap in Mumbai for passengers per coach in local trains. Social distancing norms such as masks and social distancing have been requested, but not enforced.
• Mumbai has been reporting over 500 cases since February 10
• On Sunday, the city reported 645 Covid-19 cases followed by four deaths.
• Overall, Mumbai has reported 314,076 Covid-19 cases and 11,419 deaths.
• Mumbai is one of the worst-hit regions in the country with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 3.63% — more than double the national average of 1.43%.
• Lifting of most curbs in recent weeks, and laxity in Covid-appropriate behaviour have also been blamed for the spike.
• Over the last week, Maharashtra reported 21,356 new infections, the highest in any week since the week ending January 17.
• On Sunday, the state reported 4,092 new cases. It was the highest single-day cases since January 6.
• And on Monday, when numbers generally dip due to a drop in testing numbers over the weekend, there were 3,365 new cases. They were the most reported on a Monday since January 4.
• The state government has ruled out reimposing restrictions on movement and said it is focusing on preventive measures.
• The state government has directed all district collectors and commissioners to strictly follow the 3T principle (testing, tracking, and treatment) and take measures to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for king Suheldev's statue in Uttar Pradesh
- Rajbhar community members, who consider Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as a politically dominant force to reckon with in the region.
