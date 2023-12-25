Covid in India Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 9 JN.1 infections out of total 50 cases
Covid in India Live Updates: Check out the latest developments from across the country on the new sub-variant of Covid-19 here.
Covid in India Live Updates: India has been witnessing an upward trend of Covid-19 cases in multiple stats. On Sunday, the number of active cases reached 3,742 active patients with the highest number of cases being reported from Kerala.
The new sub-variant JN.1 has caused states to rev up their precautionary measures. Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria had earlier said although the sub-variant is gradually becoming dominant, it is not causing severe infections and hospitalisations. India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said an additional dose of vaccine is not needed against the JN.1 sub-variant at present.
However, health experts have advised to take precautionary booster doses of SARS-CoV-2, which proved effective against the large number of new sub-variants and mutations of the virus.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) urged the Southeast Asian countries to scale up surveillance and take protective measures. WHO has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, however, maintained that the overall risk posed by the sub-variant remains low based on current evidence.
- Dec 25, 2023 07:33 AM IST
Covid in India Live: Health experts advise booster shots
Dec 25, 2023 07:26 AM IST
- In light of the Covid-19 virus constantly mutating and new variants and sub-variants being reported in India and other parts of the world, doctors have advised to take precautionary booster doses for SARS-CoV-2. Several Pharma companies are working on vaccines covering a broader type of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- “The Covid-19 pandemic experience has shown vaccination is helpful in the prevention of severe disease. The immunity starts to wane after six months, and it is advised to take a booster dose after every six months. Ideally, the high-risk category people should regularly take Covid-19 booster doses similar to regular flu immunisation,” Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the Microbiology department at BJ Medical College and Maharashtra's coordinator for genome sequencing, said. Read more
Covid in India Live: Thane reports 5 JN.1 cases
A total of five cases of Covid-19's JN.1 variant were reported in Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday. "A total of 20 samples were sent for COVID-19 testing since November 30 this year and five of them returned positive for the JN.1 variant," the civic hospital said.Dec 25, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Covid in India Live: Rajasthan reports 11 cases
Rajasthan has reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state has witnessed seven cases in Jaipur and one each in the Alwar, Kota, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts, according to an official statement issued by the state health department.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 20, stated the official release.
Meanwhile, a total of 656 cases of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 and one death have been reported in the country for the past 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country was recorded at 3,742.Share this article