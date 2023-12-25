Covid in India Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 9 JN.1 infections out of total 50 cases

Covid in India Live Updates: India has been witnessing an upward trend of Covid-19 cases in multiple stats. On Sunday, the number of active cases reached 3,742 active patients with the highest number of cases being reported from Kerala. A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid test at the District Hospital in Sector 39, in Noida, (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The new sub-variant JN.1 has caused states to rev up their precautionary measures. Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria had earlier said although the sub-variant is gradually becoming dominant, it is not causing severe infections and hospitalisations. India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said an additional dose of vaccine is not needed against the JN.1 sub-variant at present.

However, health experts have advised to take precautionary booster doses of SARS-CoV-2, which proved effective against the large number of new sub-variants and mutations of the virus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) urged the Southeast Asian countries to scale up surveillance and take protective measures. WHO has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, however, maintained that the overall risk posed by the sub-variant remains low based on current evidence.