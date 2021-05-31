Home / India News / Highlights: Former Madhya Pradesh minister Laxmikant Sharma succumbs to Covid-19
A file photo of former minister Laxmikant Sharma
A file photo of former minister Laxmikant Sharma(Praveen Bajpai/ HT Photo)

Highlights: Former Madhya Pradesh minister Laxmikant Sharma succumbs to Covid-19

The latest study on Covid-19 claimed that the SARS-CoV-2 has no ‘credible natural ancestor’ and was created by Chinese scientists while working on ‘gain-of-function' research in a Wuhan lab.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:49 AM IST

Covid infection in India continued to slow as the daily number of cases dipped to the lowest in past 50 days. The number of total cases in the country now stands at 28,047,534, while the death toll is at 329,100.

The latest study on Covid-19 claimed that the SARS-CoV-2 has no ‘credible natural ancestor’ and was created by Chinese scientists while working on ‘gain-of-function' research in a Wuhan lab. The explosive report came as two US disease experts said that the world needs the cooperation of the Chinese government to trace the origins of Covid-19 and prevent future pandemic threats. With almost two years now in the pandemic, it is still obscure that how the pandemic exactly began and who the patient zero was.

On Sunday, the US reported the lowest level of infection since the early days of the pandemic and welcomed back sports fans to stadiums as 135,000 fans watched the Indianapolis 500.

Japan is reportedly considering mandating testing or vaccinations for spectators at the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 31, 2021 11:51 PM IST

    Former Madhya Pradesh minister Laxmikant Sharma succumbs to Covid-19

    Former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Laxmikant Sharma died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Bhopal, reported ANI.

  • MAY 31, 2021 11:22 PM IST

    Assam reports 4,348 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

  • MAY 31, 2021 10:51 PM IST

    Haryana records 1,246 new Covid-19 cases, 82 more deaths

    Haryana's caseload of the Covid-19 disease climbed to 756,635 after 1,246 new cases were reported on Monday. Eighty-two more people succumbed to the viral disease on Monday, taking the death toll to 8,303 while the total recoveries in the state are nearing 730,000. Read more

  • MAY 31, 2021 10:21 PM IST

    WHO announces new labels for Covid-19 variants, strains found in India to be called ‘Delta’ and ‘Kappa’

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced new labels for the variants of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The variants B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2, both detected in India in October 2020 have been named as Kappa and Delta respectively.


    Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead Covid-19 at WHO said the new labels do not replace the existing scientific names of the variants and no country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting them.

  • MAY 31, 2021 10:11 PM IST

    Singapore to vaccinate students against Covid-19 from June 1

    Singapore will begin vaccinating over 400,000 students against the Covid-19 disease from June 1 amid the recent outbreak. According to a release by the ministry of education, all eligible students can expect to receive their invitation to sign up for vaccination from June 1, news agency ANI reported.

  • MAY 31, 2021 09:44 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh extends ‘corona curfew’ till June 15 with certain relaxations: CM

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that the ongoing ‘corona curfew’ in the state has been extended till June 15 but certain relaxations will be given in order to revive the economy. Read more

  • MAY 31, 2021 09:18 PM IST

    Gujarat records 18 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest since April 7

    Gujarat on Monday recorded 1,681 new Covid-19 disease cases and 18 more deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 809,169 and 9,833 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin. Monday's death count has been the lowest since April 7.

  • MAY 31, 2021 08:58 PM IST

    200 LGBTQ community members receive first vaccine jab in Bengal

    200 members of the LGBTQ community received their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at a special camp at Siliguri Tumalpara Urban Primary Health Centre organised by Darjeeling district health and family welfare department, reported ANI.

  • MAY 31, 2021 08:18 PM IST

    Maharashtra records 15,077 new Covid-19 cases, 184 deaths

    Maharashtra recorded 15,077 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 57,46,892. 184 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 95,344, according to the state health bulletin

  • MAY 31, 2021 07:55 PM IST

    Telangana records 2,524 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

    Telangana recorded 2,524 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the nation-wide tally to 5,78,351. 18 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 3281, according to the state health bulletin

  • MAY 31, 2021 06:56 PM IST

    12 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be available to states/UTs in June 2021: Health ministry

  • MAY 31, 2021 06:17 PM IST

    Kerala reported 12,300 new Covid-19 cases, 174 deaths

    Kerala reported 12,300 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,06,982. 28,867 recoveries, and 174 deaths have also been witnessed in the last 24 hours, reported ANI.

  • MAY 31, 2021 05:51 PM IST

    Kerala to vaccinate tribal communities, relax vaccine norms for those travelling abroad for work, studies, and Hajj: CMO

  • MAY 31, 2021 05:38 PM IST

    Delhi's records a Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.99%

    Delhi recorded 648 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total tally of cases to 14,26,240. A total of 65,240 samples were tested out of which 648 turned out to be Covid-19 positive, taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 0.99%. 86 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 24,237.

  • MAY 31, 2021 05:08 PM IST

    Chances of Covid vaccine patent waiver seems remote as WTO resumes talk

    The chances of getting a patent waiver for Covid-19 vaccines, urged by countries like India and South Africa seem remote as World Trade Organization is all set to resume Talks, reported Reuters.

  • MAY 31, 2021 03:40 PM IST

    China reports 20 Covid-19 cases, authorities step-up containment efforts

    China recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases in Guangdong, which has been put under lockdown following a mini-outbreak. Local authorities have stepped up efforts and rushed to contain the outbreak in Guangdong, reported ANI.

  • MAY 31, 2021 02:47 PM IST

    30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B to be allocated to states today: Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

    Additional doses of 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in treating black fungus infections, will be made available for states and union territories today, DV Sadananda Gowda, Union minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, told news agency ANI

  • MAY 31, 2021 01:55 PM IST

    Covid-19 curfew extends in Andhra Pradesh

    Covid-19 Curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh extended till June 10th, says Chief Minister's Office.

  • MAY 31, 2021 01:24 PM IST

    Delhi to get first batch of Sputnik V vaccine after June 20th

    Delhi to get first batch of Sputnik V vaccine after June 20th. Currently, it is in importing phase, I think its production will begin in August in India, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

  • MAY 31, 2021 12:41 PM IST

    Bihar extends lockdown till June 8

    Bihar extended the Covid-19 lockdown till June 8, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Monday.

  • MAY 31, 2021 12:00 PM IST

    Delhi govt inaugurates free vaccination facility for journalists at ITO

  • MAY 31, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative Covid tests

    Japan is considering requiring negative Covid-19 test results or vaccination records from fans attending the Tokyo Olympics, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong.

  • MAY 31, 2021 09:16 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 tally rises to 28,047,534

    The Covid-19 tally of India rises to 28,047,534 after addition of 152,734 over the last 24 hours. The death toll has increased to 329,100.

  • MAY 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST

    Australia's Victoria state continues to add more cases

    Australia’s Victoria state recorded six new local Covid-19 infections Monday in addition to the five reported earlier, taking active cases to at least 54.

  • MAY 31, 2021 07:46 AM IST

    Venezuela to receive 5 mln vaccines via COVAX in July, Maduro says

    Venezuela will receive 5 million coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program as of July and will seek to receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday.

  • MAY 31, 2021 06:58 AM IST

    China reports 20 new local cases in Guangdong province

    China on Monday reported a sudden surge of Covid-19 in the country's south, with 20 new local cases on May 30, as authorities locked down areas of Guangdong province's capital city.

    As of May 30, China had a total of 91,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

