Covid-19: India's active caseload drops below 90k-mark; 9,520 cases today

Published on Aug 27, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Covid-19 cases in India: Active cases fell below the 90k-mark at 87,311, showed the health ministry data, comprising 0.20 per cent of the total infections.

Booster dose is significant to maintain the body’s resistance against the Covid infection, say doctors (Pic for representation)
ByHT News Desk

With 9,520 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, India's cumulative tally of coronavirus infections went up to 4,43,98,696, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday. The new cases were 736 less than yesterday and 1,205 less than Thursday's single-day infections.

Active cases fell below the 90k-mark at 87,311, showed the data as of this morning, comprising 0.20 per cent of the total infections.

Covid-19 deaths increased by 41, including four deaths reconciled by Kerala. The 37 new fatalities included six from Haryana, four each from Maharashtra and Punjab, three each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Gujarat and Odisha, and one each from Chandigarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 5,27,597, taking the case fatality rate to 1.19 per cent. Meanwhile, the national recovery rate has increased to 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

India's daily Covid positivity rate was 2.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.80 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

According to the ministry, 211.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020, and subsequently, the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021. It crossed three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

