Covid-19 vaccination: 'Controlled and methodical' mechanism says Nripendra Misra
Ram Temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Thursday took a Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS and praised the "controlled and methodical" mechanism put in by the hospital for the inoculation exercise.
The former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see that despite the rush, those arriving for vaccination did not run any risk of infection as they came in little contact with people, except nursing staff, while entering or leaving the cabin where the jab is administered.
Seventy-five-year-old Misra was given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
He said it was very reassuring for him to see Modi taking the vaccine on March 1 when the drive to vaccinate those above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities started.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of data makes Bengal lone state which didn’t appear in Ease of Living index
- Launched in 2018, the ranking has assumed importance over the years in shaping government policies and determining expenditure priorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasizing the ease of living along with the ease of doing business as a key policy priority.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If specific term like love jihad used…’: Dushyant Chautala’s hint to BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan nudges Odisha to implement 27% OBC quota
- Odisha had announced 27% reservation for the OBC/SEBC category in government jobs in 2008 but later slashed it to 11.25% after it violated a Supreme Court cap of 50% on quota.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will open Pandora's Box': Punjab opposes UP govt plea seeking Mukhtar's custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu: BJP plea to ECI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt rolls out Aadhaar-based driver license services, puts an end to RTO visits
- A total of 18 services will be covered. The ministry said the new system will “simplify the government delivery processes and bring in transparency and efficiency”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 Covid-19 death, 79 fresh cases in Jammu and Kashmir
- There are now 883 active Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: 'Controlled and methodical' mechanism says Nripendra Misra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Support gathers for Andhra Pradesh bandh tomorrow
- Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has criticised the Centre’s step of privatising the steel plant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Discriminatory': Goa in Supreme Court on mining leases renewal cancellation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala records 2,616 new cases of Covid-19; active cases reach 44,441
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgender seers participate in mahakumbh at Haridwar for first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not utilising fully': HC asks Centre to explain control on who gets Covid jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox