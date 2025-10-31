‘Darkest blot in the history’: Hardeep Puri recalls 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalled on the death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi the anti-Sikh riots that took place in Delhi and termed it as one of the "darkest blots" in the history of independent India. Hardeep Puri said that, like for all other members of the Sikh Sangat, this violence also came close to his house. (PTI)

In a series of posts on X, Puri also recalled a personal memory when his parents had to be rescued in time from his house in a South Delhi locality as violence raged across Delhi and several other cities.

"Today we observe the anniversary of one of the darkest blots in the history of independent India," he said.

The BJP also shared in a series of posts on X the tales of trauma of the victims of the anti-Sikh riots.

"The trauma of 1984 still haunts the people who lived through it. Independent reports say nearly 16,000 Sikhs were killed across India," the BJP said.

Puri said he shuddered even now when he recalled those days of 1984 when helpless and innocent Sikh men, women and children were mindlessly massacred, and their properties and places of worship were ransacked by murderous mobs guided and led by Congress leaders and their cronies.

"All in the name of extracting 'revenge' for the dastardly murder of Smt Indira Gandhi," the diplomat-turned-politician said.

Striking a personal note, Puri said that, like for all other members of the Sikh Sangat, this violence also came close to his house.

"I was then a young first secretary posted in Geneva at that time and was extremely worried about the safety and well-being of my parents, who lived in a DDA flat in SFS, Hauz Khas. They were rescued in time by my Hindu friend and taken to my grandparents' first-floor house in Khan Market even as unimaginable violence raged across Delhi and several other cities," the minister said.

Puri said India not only keeps its minorities safe but also ensures Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas without prejudice or discrimination under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He recalled that even the police were forced to stand as mute spectators even as Sikhs were being pulled out of their houses, vehicles and Gurdwaras and were being burnt alive.

"The state machinery was turned on its head. The protectors had turned to perpetrators," Puri said.

The Union minister said voter lists were used to identify Sikh-owned homes and properties, and no attempts were made to stop the mobs for several days.

"Instead, with his statement 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes', PM Rajiv Gandhi gave his open support to the massacre of Sikhs," he said.

Puri said the Congress leaders were seen leading mobs outside Gurdwaras, as even the police stood watching.

The very institutions meant to uphold law and order surrendered their conscience and allowed these leaders a free hand, he said.

Puri said leaders met at a Congress MLA's house and decided that Sikhs "must be taught a lesson".

Inflammable powder and chemicals were procured from factories and handed to mobs, he said, adding that this was corroborated by the Nanavati Commission years later.

"Even their own report confirmed what survivors always knew. Congress did not fail to stop the massacre. It enabled it.

"Later, Congress shamelessly went on to deny the anti-Sikh violence for decades. They protected the perpetrators, and gave them plum postings (even party tickets to contest elections) as rewards," Puri said.

"Today is the time to remember that violence with anger and rage, even as we pay homage to the victims and empathise with the anguish and pain of the families they left behind," the minister said.