Day after Udaipur man's killing, ex-BJP leader says received beheading threats

Naveen Kumar Jindal, a former leader of the BJP who was expelled from the party for his tweet on Prophet Mohammed, on Wednesday said he received a threat that he and his family will meet the same fate as Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, who was beheaded in Rajasthan’s Udaipur a day ago for supporting Nupur Sharma, another suspended spokesperson of the BJP, whose remarks on the Prophet triggered the entire controversy.

“Around 6:43am, I received three emails with video of brother Kanhaiya Lal’s beheading attached. Me and my family have been threatened we would be beheaded in the same way. I have informed the Police Control Room. DCP East Delhi, Special Cell Delhi Police, and the Police commissioner should take immediate cognisance,” Jindal tweeted at 7:22am.

With his tweet, the formed media cell head of the party’s Delhi unit attached screenshots of two of the purported threat emails. “Terrorist Naveen Kumar, it’s your turn now. Will cut off your neck very soon,” one of the messages read.

Since being expelled from the party, Jindal has repeatedly claimed there's threat to his life. He also sent his family away from Delhi for their safety.

Meanwhile, Udaipur continues to be on the edge, as streets wore a deserted look and shopkeepers kept their establishments closed. There is a heavy presence of police and security forces on the ground. Prohibitory measures have also been clamped to prevent the situation from going out of control.

The Union government has handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). An NIA team is already in the city.

