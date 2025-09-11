Day after vice presidential poll, Opposition examines role of cross-voting

New Delhi: A Day after CP Radhakrishnan’s victory in the Vice President election, Opposition leaders have come to the conclusion that at least ten votes were lost due to cross-voting or invalid voting, a senior non-Congress Opposition leader said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, C P Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India after securing 452 of 767 votes– a higher-than-expected tally (Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI)

According to the Opposition’s calculations, based on internal discussions between the parties, Aam Admi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and JMM have lost votes. To be sure, these conclusions are based on informal discussions as it is impossible to detect how one MP has voted through secret ballots.

According to a senior leader, DMK, Trinamool, RJD, Left parties, National Conference and smaller Opposition allies have accounted for 100% of their votes. “There is one doubtful vote in the Congress. Three votes each from Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena have gone wasted. 4 MPs of AAP have either cross-voted or given invalid votes,” said a leader.

Similarly, leaders suspect that two votes of NCP(SP) and at least two votes of JMM have not been added to the Opposition’s kitty. “the smaller parties such as VCK, ASP, Kerala Congress (Mani) have delivered 100% votes for the Opposition,” said the leader.

On Tuesday, C P Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India after securing 452 of 767 votes– a higher-than-expected tally that indicates cross-voting from the Opposition and support from many fence-sitters. 15 votes were declared invalid and 13 MPs, including BJD, BRS, Akali Dal and an independent, didn’t vote.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have given suggestions to Radhakrishnan who will take over as the Rajya Sabha chairman in the winter session. Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said in his blog that their notices must be accepted, mass suspensions must stop and Opposition protests should not be censored.

“Visuals of Opposition MPs protesting inside Parliament are not shown on the government-run Sansad TV. Cameras and online edits of the proceedings only show the Treasury Benches. Is this fair?” O’Brien asked, as he also suggested that MPs must be allowed to exercise Constitutional rights and more bills should be sent to House panels for scrutiny.

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, “When elections get over, warmth, magnanimity and collegiality must prevail. The new Vice President should firstly rise above all forms of party politics and act as a friend, philosopher and guide to the House and exhibit impartiality and implement that adage: though majority gov must have its way, the Opposition must have its way.”

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh invoked Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan’s speech that said, A “democracy is likely to degenerate into a tyranny if it does not allow the opposition groups to criticise fairly, freely, and frankly the policies of the Government...”