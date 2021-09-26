‘Decision soon’, says TS Singh Deo on Chhattisgarh power-sharing formula

In light of the political uncertainty over the reported two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula between Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and health minister TS Singh Deo, the latter on Saturday said that the issue will be resolved soon.

“…This question (power-sharing formula) comes up each time and everywhere, hence I believe that the solution will come soon” said Singh Deo, responding to a media question.

Singhdeo further said, “...if the media is asking what will happen next, it is after listening to what people are discussing in the state (about the power-sharing formula) …. I just want to appeal that the people should not get distracted by these things and (know) that we are working for the welfare of the people and whatever happens next, the welfare will continue.”

Earlier, both Singh Deo and Baghel were seen in a programme organised by the Chhattisgarh unit of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association in Raipur on Saturday.

Baghel, during the programme, responded to a bunch of his supporters’ slogan of “Kaka Zindbad” (Long Live Kaka), in his speech and said, “Kaka Abhi Zinda hai” (Kaka is still alive).

The video clip of Baghel’s statement was widely shared by his supporters and leaders of Baghel camp on Twitter and Facebook.

Baghel himself also shared the clip on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, making it a political statement.

“Baghel is trying to assert to his supporters that he is still the CM of the state to address their confusion over the issue (power-sharing row). I believe that it is better for the high command to take a decision over the power-sharing formula as soon as possible,” said Sudeip Shrivastava, a political commentator based in Chhattisgarh.

In the same programme, Singh Deo also praised Baghel and said that the CM redressed all demands of all departments of the state and was very sensitive towards them.

“...this is the reason that the CM sanctioned 3,900 posts for the health department… Chhattisgarh is now leading in many fields in the leadership of honourable CM …People in the country are now talking about Chhattisgarh Model,” Singh Deo said in his speech.

On August 28, in a long meeting with the Congress high command over suggestions that Baghel should step aside because of a two and a half-year power-sharing agreement with Singhdeo, Baghel seemed to have bought some time. He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state next week, especially Bastar, to see for himself the work that was being done.

The next day, when Singhdeo returned, he said he too had spoken to the leadership and they had “reserved their decision” on the matter.

In December 2018, in the aftermath of a dominant Congress performance with the party winning 68 of the 90 assembly seats in the state, choosing a chief minister became a problem in Chhattisgarh with four state leaders, Baghel, home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, speaker Charan Das Mahant and Singh Deo all eyeing the chief minister’s post. After Mahant settled for the speaker’ s position, continued friction between Baghel and Singh Deo initially tilted the scale in Sahu’s favour, however, realising that a third leader will be advantaged in this political fight, Baghel and Singh Deo, along with Punia and Gandhi, reportedly arrived at a power-sharing arrangement.