Delhi bans all types of firecrackers until Jan 1 to control pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced a ban on the production, sale, and use of all firecrackers, including green crackers, until January 1 as part of attempts to control air pollution in the capital. Environment minister Gopal Rai. (X)

He referred to the spike in air pollution in winter and local emissions due to the bursting of firecrackers. “Given such a situation, like last year, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers so that people can be saved from the pollution. There will also be a complete ban on online delivery or sale of any kind of firecrackers,” he said.

Rai said they want people to celebrate Diwali by lighting lamps and distributing sweets. “We have to celebrate the festival with flamboyance but we have to also control pollution.”

Rai said a joint action plan involving the police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the revenue department will soon be formulated to ensure strict enforcement of the ban. “So that there is no confusion among the people regarding firecrackers, this ban is valid for all types of firecrackers. This ban will remain in force in Delhi until January 1, 2025, so that people can get relief from the problem of pollution caused by burning firecrackers.”

Rai said the government wanted to avoid a last-minute ban, which may have inconvenience both traders and the general public. He added the government has been fairly active over the last few years in banning firecrackers, which are also part of the 21 point Winter Action Plan.

“We all have to take responsibility together to control pollution. If every citizen of Delhi becomes a pollution warrior and takes the lead to save the environment, then we will be able to save people from the dangers of pollution.”