Delhi: Bus dashboard to help state get operational data

The Delhi government will soon introduce a dedicated dashboard for its buses, a system which will not only give out real-time information on bus schedules and availability, but also analyse bulk data on bus operations, revenue, and grievances, among others.

The dashboard will also have a rating system for drivers -- similar to those in Uber and Ola apps -- besides tracking staff punctuality, and zone and depot-wise accident and on-road bus breakdown data, officials in the know of the matter have said.

On June 29, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) Limited floated a tender seeking bids for the project, and said the bulk data generated by the intelligent transport management system (ITMS) — in the form of GPS trackers, electronic ticketing machines and CCTV cameras, installed on the state-run buses — is not being used to its best potential by the government. It needed experts to process and analyse the data to improve passenger experience and bus operations, DTIDC said.

“The ITMS installed on these buses generates a huge amount of data in real time, not to mention the large amount of history (past) data on servers, amassed over several years of operations. The GPS devices and ETM generate about 150GB of transactional data every month. Department of Transport (DoT),GNCTD, is of the view that given the volume of real time data, the history data and amassing of the ticketing data, there is a need to deploy a business intelligence tool which can analyse this data to provide dashboard view to management and project stakeholders,” read the tender document, a copy of which is with HT.

A senior transport official said data analytics will be used to create a comparative performance trend of different agency (DTC, DIMTS), and different bus operators or concessionaires under the cluster scheme. It will also perform economic feasibility analysis of new routes, besides collating passenger friendly information such as availability and reliability of route-wise service.

The tool will also perform data analytics on the overtaking of buses running on the same route, bunching of buses, accident analysis and anomaly detection. It will track staff punctuality, predict traffic jams, and perform bus health analysis for preventive and predictive maintenance besides commuter grievance analysis, officials said.

“The dashboard will be created keeping in mind the Delhi government’s future bus expansion plan wherein the aim is to increase the city’s bus fleet to 11,000 and primarily induct electric buses. Informative dashboard views shall also be provided to the public on the website of the transport department. But public users will have limited rights and will not be able to alter the dashboard. except to filter and narrow their searches,” a transport department official said, asking not to be named.

The new system is also likely to help the state transport utilities to better their revenue generation.

