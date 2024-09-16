Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G tomorrow, likely to tender resignation

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday at 4:30 PM, and is likely to tender his resignation, PTI reported.



“The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation,” the Aam Aadmi Party told the agency.



According to a PTI report, the L-G has given Delhi CM Kejriwal appointment for meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday.



On Sunday, Kejriwal while addressing his party workers had announced his decision to resign. “I am going to resign after 2 days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair. I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail,” the 54-year-old leader said.



Kejriwal made the announcement two days after he walked out of Delhi's Tihar Jail on getting bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

‘Kejriwal has faith in his people’: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said a legislative party meeting will be held to elect the leader who will take oath as CM.



“Whoever will get elected will present the claim to the President through the Lieutenant Governor. The MLAs are with us. So obviously that person will be called and will take oath. I think this whole process should be completed within a week,” Bharadwaj told ANI.



“Despite what the Bharatiya Janata Party has done in the past two years, the Chief Minister still has faith in people and his honesty... The people of Delhi are eager for elections to be held so that they can vote and make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again,” the AAP leader added.