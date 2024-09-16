Kejriwal’s successor will take charge within week: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will resign on Tuesday before the legislative wing of the party meets to elect his successor and the entire process will be completed within a week. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

“Tomorrow is the first working day [after public holiday on Monday]...Kejriwal will submit his resignation. As soon as the resignation is accepted, the meeting of the legislative party will be held to elect the new leader. The chief minister elect will stake his claim to form the government and send it to the president through the lieutenant governor,” said Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

“We have 60 MLAs [members of legislative assembly in the 70-member House]...so the chief minister elect will be able to form the government and take oath. I think within a week the entire process should be completed,” said Bharadwaj.

Kejriwal on Sunday announced his resignation as he addressed AAP workers two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy case. He said he was willing to face a trial by fire to prove his innocence. Assembly polls are due to be held in Delhi early next year.

Bharadwaj said he did not have information on who would be Kejriwal’s successor. He dismissed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s claims that Kejriwal offered to resign because the bail conditions barred him from visiting Delhi secretariat or signing any files except those required to be sent to the lieutenant government for approval.

“All the work of the government can be done...the chief minister is allowed to sign all the files supposed to be sent to the lieutenant government. Since Kejriwal formed the government in 2015 with full majority, many restrictions have been imposed...but despite that he delivered. All these are illogical arguments of the BJP,” said Bharadwaj. “There is eagerness for early elections and for re-electing Kejriwal.”