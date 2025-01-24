Delhi election: Anurag Thakur says Arvind Kejriwal will be ‘stumped’, ‘clean bowled’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur on Friday predicted that the people of Delhi will ‘stump’ and ‘clean bowl’ their former chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, in the February 5 assembly election in the Capital. BJP MP Anurag Thakur (File Photo/PTI)

“Arvind Kejriwal is going to get ‘stumped’ and ‘clean bowled’ as people need clean drinking water, clean air and a clean Yamuna,” Anurag Thakur said while campaigning for his party, the AAP's main rival, in Delhi.

Thakur is a former Union minister for sports, and once played cricket for his state, Himachal Pradesh. He is also an ex-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the sport's governing body in the country.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader also referred to the AAP as ‘aapda’ (disaster), a term coined by prime minister Narendra Modi himself.

“The people of ‘Aapda’ are anti-women and they betray the women of Delhi. Even the sitting chief minister has no place their hoardings,” Thakur said, referring to AAP's Atishi, Delhi's third female chief minister who succeeded Arvind Kejriwal in September last year, after his surprise resignation.

Further, Thakur questioned how Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, was under protection of the Punjab Police.

“Why his name is in the Z+ security category of Punjab, even when he is not the CM nor does he hold any position in Punjab?” the ex-Union minister asked.

Delhi is witnessing a two-way race between the AAP and BJP. While the former has been the ruling party here since December 2013, when it ousted the Congress, the latter has been out of power for nearly three decades.

The counting of votes for the assembly election will be held on February 8.