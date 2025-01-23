Yogi Adityanath's dare to Arvind Kejriwal: Bathe in Yamuna

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday criticised former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he has committed the "sin" of converting the Yamuna into a "dirty drain". Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Triveni Complex during Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj on January 22, 2025.(PTI)

"Yesterday, I, along with all my ministers, took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, where Maha Kumbh is on. I want to ask Kejriwal whether he can bathe in the Yamuna in Delhi along with his ministers. He should answer if he has any moral courage," Yogi said at a poll rally in Delhi's Kirari area.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has turned the Capital into a "garbage dump" and neglected basic facilities for people.

Yogi Adityanath also accused AAP of helping illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to settle down in the Okhla area in the city.

“These people have turned Delhi into a garbage dump. These days Arvind Kejriwal is repeatedly talking about Uttar Pradesh, but he should not forget that now people are looking at Uttar Pradesh as a model...They settled Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas here. These Bangladeshi infiltrators are being given Aadhaar cards through Aadhaar-making machines in the houses of Aam Aadmi Party leaders,” Adityanath said at the rally, according to ANI.

The UP chief minister also slammed AAP alleging poor condition of roads, insanitation, problems of drinking water and sewer overflows in the national capital.

Yogi further claimed that the roads in Noida-Ghaziabad in UP are far better than in Delhi. "Today, go and see the roads of Delhi and Noida, you will see the difference," he said.

Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.