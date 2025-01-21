Menu Explore
Delhi poll: 96 female candidates, including CM Atishi, in fray on February 5

PTI |
Jan 21, 2025 08:52 PM IST

Total 699 candidates will be in the fray for the single-phase assembly election, the results of which will be declared on February 8.

Of the 699 candidates in the fray for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections, 96 are women as parties jockey to woo women voters to win the polls.

Delhi chief minister Atishi (PTI
Delhi chief minister Atishi (PTI

Five years earlier, 76 of the 672 candidates were women.

Among three key political parties in the elections, the BJP and AAP have fielded nine female candidates each whereas the Congress has seven women nominees. All three parties have fielded more women candidates this time than the 2020 Assembly polls.

The prominent women candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) include Chief Minister Atishi, Pooja Balyan, Pramila Tokas, and Rakhi Bidlani. Besides Atishi, it has renominated Rakhi Bidlani, Pramila Tokas, Dhanwanti Chandela, Bandana Kumar, and Sarita Singh.

New faces for AAP this time include Anjana Parcha and Pooja Balyan, the wife of MLA Naresh Balyan, who is contesting from Uttam Nagar. Naresh Balyan was recently arrested for his alleged links to gangster Kapil Sangwan.

Among the BJP's women nominees, the prominent are Rekha Gupta, Poonam Sharma, Shikha Rai, and Priyanka Gautam. Of the Congress' seven female candidates, the key nominees include Alka Lamba, Ariba Khan, Ragini Nayak, and Aruna Kumari.

A total of 981 candidates had filed their papers during the week-long nomination window, which commenced on January 10. The final count was determined after scrutiny on January 18, followed by the last date for withdrawal on January 20.

The elections will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
