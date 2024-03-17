Delhi excise policy: ED issues 9th summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday issued the ninth summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe asking him to appear before it on Thursday, March 21. The ED's ninth summons comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Rouse Avenue Court against arrest for skipping summons issued to him by the probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

During the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal appeared physically before the court on Saturday. ACMM Divya Malhotra granted bail to Kejriwal and noted that the Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code is bailable and directed to furnish ₹15,000 thousand each in both complaint cases.

On Thursday, it was submitted that Kejriwal gave a reply to each notice issued by the ED but despite coming to know the reasons for their non-appearance in person provided by him, the central probe agency continued issuing cyclostyle notices under Sections 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Thursday, the Delhi CM had moved the sessions court challenging summons issued to him by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate on ED complaints for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency.