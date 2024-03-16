Telangana CM calls K Kavitha's arrest ‘serial drama’ by BRS and BJP

Telangana CM and Congress leader Revanth Reddy has reacted to the arrest of state MLC K Kavitha and accused the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing cheap politics. He even termed the issue as "a serial drama". Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy (ANI)

"Just a day ahead of polls notification, ED arrested Kavitha. This is nothing but a serial drama. Why didn't they arrest her in 2022? K Kavitha is the daughter of KCR. When ED arrested her and took her, why didn't KCR didn't come there as a father or as party Chief," Reddy said while holding a press conference on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

Reddy further alleged that the arrest has been done to benefit both BJP and BRS. "They are trying to play cheap politics. Both BJP and BRS are trying to mislead people. Modi wants to take votes portraying that they take action on her for involving in a scam and KCR want to take votes on sympathy. We see how cheap political tactics are being played," he said.

BRS leader Kavitha was arrested from her residence in Bajara Hills Hyderabad on Friday and brought to Delhi. Daughter of BRS founder and former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kavitha has been arrested in connection with alleged kickbacks paid to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the formulation of Delhi’s controversial 2020-21 excise policy.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged Kavitha with money laundering. ED’s primary allegation against Kavitha is that she was part of a cartel known allegedly as the “South Group”, which paid ₹100 crore in kickbacks to AAP leaders, in exchange for being assigned nine retail zones under the Delhi excise policy.

On Saturday, Kavitha was produced before Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. In her first reaction since her arrest, Kavitha said: “It's an illegal arrest, will fight it out,”