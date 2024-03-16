Arvind Kejriwal physically appears before Delhi court in ED summons case, gets bail

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared before a court in the national capital in the Enforcement Directorate summonses case. The city's Rouse Avenue Court later granted him bail. Arvind Kejriwal going to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in ED summons case.

This was the first time Kejriwal appeared before the court in connection with the case. At the last hearing, he appeared before the court via video conferencing.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed two complaints against Kejriwal for disobeying their summons to join the probe in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Delhi administration had heightened security outside the court for Kejriwal's arrival.

On Friday, the court had reserved an order on the stay on summonses sent by the agency to Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate wants to record Arvind Kejriwal's statement on topics like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized and allegations of bribery.

However, Kejriwal has been skipping the summonses, saying they were illegal and politically motivated.

On Friday, the court refused to stay the summonses.

In the sessions court on Thursday, Kejriwal claimed there was no intentional disobedience on his part and he always explained the reason, which has not been found false by the agency.

On February 17, Kejriwal appeared virtually. Last week, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's second complaint and issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his personal appearance before the court on March 16.

The second complaint against Kejriwal was moved under Section 190 (1)(a) CrPC r/w section 200 CrPC 1973 r/w section 174 IPC, 1860 r/w section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002 for non-attendance in compliance with Section 50, PMLA, 2002.

The court has listed the matter for further arguments on April 1.