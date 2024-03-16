 Arvind Kejriwal physically appears before Delhi court in ED summons case, gets bail | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal physically appears before Delhi court in ED summons case, gets bail

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal has been skipping the summonses, saying they were illegal and politically motivated.

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared before a court in the national capital in the Enforcement Directorate summonses case. The city's Rouse Avenue Court later granted him bail.

Arvind Kejriwal going to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in ED summons case.
Arvind Kejriwal going to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in ED summons case.

This was the first time Kejriwal appeared before the court in connection with the case. At the last hearing, he appeared before the court via video conferencing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed two complaints against Kejriwal for disobeying their summons to join the probe in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Delhi administration had heightened security outside the court for Kejriwal's arrival.

On Friday, the court had reserved an order on the stay on summonses sent by the agency to Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate wants to record Arvind Kejriwal's statement on topics like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized and allegations of bribery.

However, Kejriwal has been skipping the summonses, saying they were illegal and politically motivated.

On Friday, the court refused to stay the summonses.

In the sessions court on Thursday, Kejriwal claimed there was no intentional disobedience on his part and he always explained the reason, which has not been found false by the agency.

On February 17, Kejriwal appeared virtually. Last week, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's second complaint and issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his personal appearance before the court on March 16.

The second complaint against Kejriwal was moved under Section 190 (1)(a) CrPC r/w section 200 CrPC 1973 r/w section 174 IPC, 1860 r/w section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002 for non-attendance in compliance with Section 50, PMLA, 2002.

The court has listed the matter for further arguments on April 1.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On