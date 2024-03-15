BJP leader attacks Kejriwal for comments over CAA protests: ‘Evil face…’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hit out at AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his 'rape, robbery', theft' comments in connection with the CAA. “Arvind Kejriwal's language shows his evil face. He has become blind in the appeasement of a specific community to an extent that he is abusing the entire Hindu and Sikh communities," the BJP leader said. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva(HT File)

In his resistance to the CAA, Kejriwal connected refugees to theft,, robbery and rape and said such incidents will increase if India opens its doors to refugees. “It is written in the CAA that minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will be given citizenship. This is a poor country; if we open our doors, where will we settle them? There is going to be more migration due to the CAA law than what happened after independence. Law and order will collapse; theft, robbery, and rape will increase,” Kejriwal earlier said triggering a major backlash.

Senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Kejriwal's statements revealed his ‘anti-Hindu’ attitude. Bidhuri said that there have been atrocities against religious communities like the Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and that by providing shelter to people from these communities who have come to India, the Modi government was ‘fulfilling its moral promise.’

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari too had earlier hit out at the Delhi CM over his comments on CAA and refugees from minority communities entering India.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Pakistani and Bangladeshi refugees who have been protesting against the opposition leaders' comments on CAA in Delhi. In a post on X, Kejriwal said 'they should be in jail’ for ‘creating ruckus in the country.’

"The courage of these Pakistanis? First, they infiltrated our country illegally and broke the laws of our country. They should have been in jail. Have they got so much courage that they are protesting and creating ruckus in our country?" Kejriwal hit out on X.

The AAP leader also criticized the BJP, accusing them of prioritising their own political gains over the nation's welfare, thereby endangering the entire country. "After CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread across the country and harass people. In the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)