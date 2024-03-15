 BJP leader attacks Kejriwal for comments over CAA protests: ‘Evil face…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP leader attacks Kejriwal for comments over CAA protests: ‘Evil face…’

BJP leader attacks Kejriwal for comments over CAA protests: ‘Evil face…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 04:55 PM IST

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP leader's comments over CAA protests showed his ‘evil face’.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hit out at AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his 'rape, robbery', theft' comments in connection with the CAA. “Arvind Kejriwal's language shows his evil face. He has become blind in the appeasement of a specific community to an extent that he is abusing the entire Hindu and Sikh communities," the BJP leader said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva(HT File)
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva(HT File)

In his resistance to the CAA, Kejriwal connected refugees to theft,, robbery and rape and said such incidents will increase if India opens its doors to refugees. “It is written in the CAA that minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will be given citizenship. This is a poor country; if we open our doors, where will we settle them? There is going to be more migration due to the CAA law than what happened after independence. Law and order will collapse; theft, robbery, and rape will increase,” Kejriwal earlier said triggering a major backlash.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Kejriwal's statements revealed his ‘anti-Hindu’ attitude. Bidhuri said that there have been atrocities against religious communities like the Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and that by providing shelter to people from these communities who have come to India, the Modi government was ‘fulfilling its moral promise.’

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari too had earlier hit out at the Delhi CM over his comments on CAA and refugees from minority communities entering India.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Pakistani and Bangladeshi refugees who have been protesting against the opposition leaders' comments on CAA in Delhi. In a post on X, Kejriwal said 'they should be in jail’ for ‘creating ruckus in the country.’

"The courage of these Pakistanis? First, they infiltrated our country illegally and broke the laws of our country. They should have been in jail. Have they got so much courage that they are protesting and creating ruckus in our country?" Kejriwal hit out on X.

The AAP leader also criticized the BJP, accusing them of prioritising their own political gains over the nation's welfare, thereby endangering the entire country. "After CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread across the country and harass people. In the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi in Kerala LIVE , Electoral Bonds Data Live , Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On