Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:00 IST

Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking the reopening of the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in the Capital and asked the police to take action in accordance with the law in a time-bound manner.

The stretch in south Delhi, which connects Delhi, Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was closed on December 15, 2019, due to ongoing protests against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

The court said that authorities must take a decision keeping in mind the larger public interest and the issue of maintaining law and order situation.

Advocate and social activist Amit Sahni had said in his public interest litigation (PIL) that the closure was causing huge inconvenience to lakhs of commuters, who have been compelled to take different routes every day for the last one month.

He had said as commuters took alternative routes like the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram, the area has witnessed hours of traffic jams and there has been wastage of time and fuel.

It said children, who take that route, are compelled to leave home two hours before their school opens. It claimed that the authorities have failed to take appropriate action to give relief to the residents of the locality and lakhs of commuters of Delhi, UP and Haryana.

Earlier on January 10, the high court had refused to entertain another plea seeking directions for the removal of demonstrators protesting the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in order to clear road blockages causing traffic congestions on the DND route.