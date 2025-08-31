Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Delhi: Man stabbed multiple times at wine shop, 4 attackers on the run

PTI
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 11:41 pm IST

The victim, identified as Gyanpal Singh (52), was found with multiple stab injuries and rushed to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

A government wine shop salesman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a group of men in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area on Sunday evening, the police said.

A crime team, along with forensic experts, inspected the scene. (Representational)
A crime team, along with forensic experts, inspected the scene. (Representational)

The police received a call at 7 pm regarding the incident at the shop located at C-8, Nimri Colony Complex.

The victim, identified as Gyanpal Singh (52), was found with multiple stab injuries and rushed to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

"He remains under treatment and is unfit to give a detailed statement," an officer said.

According to the police, CCTV footage from the shop captured four men armed with knives and hockey sticks attacking Singh. The footage has been secured for analysis.

A crime team, along with forensic experts, inspected the scene. The shop manager and other eyewitnesses have been questioned, and their statements are being recorded, the police stated.

"Preliminary probe indicates that the attack may be linked to an old enmity. We are verifying this angle while also identifying the assailants through technical and manual intelligence. A case of attempt to murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway," the officer stated.

Meanwhile, teams have been formed to trace the accused, who fled after the attack, the police noted, adding that efforts are also being made to establish the sequence of events leading up to the stabbing.

