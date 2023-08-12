Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day celebrations

India is gearing up for the 77th Independence Day celebration, scheduled for Tuesday. To facilitate seamless traffic flow in the capital city, the Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory. This advisory pertains to a complete dress rehearsal ceremony planned for Sunday, August 13th. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Delhi traffic police wrote, “In view of #IndependenceDay Full Dress Rehearsal on August 13, 2023, #DelhiTrafficPolice advises commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings.” Delhi police personnel near the India Gate(Agencies)

As per the advisory, the area around Red Fort will experience road closures for the public from 4am to 11am on Sunday. Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 11 am on Sunday, according to the advisory.

Furthermore, the police also advised people to avoid the Inner Ring Road - from IP College to Azadpur Chowk, the GTK Road - from Shakti Nagar to Azadpur Chowk, and the Chhatrasal Stadium Road.

“Around 200 buses and around 200 light vehicles are expected to come which may cause some congestion around the Chhatrasal Stadium,” the advisory said.

It also mentions, "Vehicles that do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass."

Travellers moving between north and south Delhi will need to consider alternate routes. They can opt for Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their desired destinations.

For those travelling along the east-west route, there will be a shift in traffic flow. Vehicles can consider NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road (under AIIMS Flyover), Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road, and Safdarjung Road as alternate routes. Conversely, the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge leading to Shanti Van will be inaccessible.

Starting from midnight on August 12 until 11am on August 13, city buses, including those managed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not operate along Ring Road. During this time, they will avoid the stretch between ISBT and NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and choose different routes instead. These buses are advised to opt for G T Road, Wazirabad Road, and NH-24 for their routes.

Buses destined for Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi's main railway station will undergo route adjustments or diversions. However, alternate routes will be accessible for railway stations, bus terminals, and medical facilities situated close to the Independence Day event venue.

(With inputs from PTI)