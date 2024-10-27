Delhi traffic advisory: Roads to avoid on second day of Diljit Dosanjh concert

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory in light of the second day of the highly-anticipated Diljit Dosanjh concert on Sunday and other weekend activities, which could affect travel. Massive traffic jam on Saturday on the first day of the Diljit Dosanjh concert(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Diljit Dosanjh, who will be performing on Saturday and Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium is expected to draw crowds of over 60,000 people.

Other events such as the Radha Soami congregation between Oct 25 to 27 will also feature large crowds.

In order to manage the crowding of roads in the national capital, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made by the authorities.

Here are some of the key traffic guidelines:

1. Radha Saomi Satsang Complex: Devotees can enter the complex from Bhati Mines Road and adequate parking arrangements have been made inside the complex itself. No parking will be allowed on SSN Marg.

2. Restrictions on Roads: Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on Bhati Mines Road between Chattar Pur Road (SSN Marg) and Gurgaon Road T-Point from 4:00 am to 6:30 pm.

3. Route diversions: Heavy vehicles will be diverted via Mandi Road-Jona Pur cut to Mehrauli Gurugram Road and near Mallu Farm on Badh Road cut on Bhati Mines Road to Joan Pur Mehrauli Gurugram Road.

4. Emergency Vehicles: Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire brigade, will have free access to the roads.

The police have advised all people planning to travel for these events to make their plans according to these rules to avoid any congestion and to patiently observe all traffic rules.

Police personnel will be present along these routes to provide any directions as well.

The police have also suggested the use of public transport to avoid traffic as much as possible.