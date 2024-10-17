Traffic to be regulated in south, central Delhi on Sunday for marathons

Traffic movement in south and central Delhi will be regulated from 5am to 11am on Sunday for a half-marathon that will start and end at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Thursday. All three marathons will end at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. (HT Archive)

Two half-marathon events—Half Marathon Open and Police Cup and Elite Athlete Men and Women (Indian and international), each of 21.09km—will be held from 6.50am, and a third 10-km open marathon will be held from the Jeevan Deep Building on Sansad Marg from 7.30am, the advisory said. All three events will culminate at the stadium.

“Traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 11 am. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Cross traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending on the location and number of participants,” the traffic police said.

Senior police officers said traffic will be diverted as per the requirement at the Fourth Avenue-Bhisham Pitamah Marg junction, Sewa Nagar flyover, Kotla traffic signal, Sewa Nagar traffic signal on Fourth Avenue, and Meharchand Market traffic signal at Fifth Avenue.

The marathon will pass through Second Avenue, Jor Bagh Colony Road, Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road junction, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergil Marg junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Maharshi Raman Marg junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Arch Bishop Makarios and Marg junction.

It will then move through the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Neela Gumbad, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Zakir Hussain Marg junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road junction, Q-Point, Man Singh roundabout, Janpath-maulana Azad Road junction, and the roundabouts at Sunehri Masjid, Gurudwara Rakabganj and Gol Dak Khana.

From there, participants will be routed through the Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction, Gurudwara Rakabganj, Jai Singh Road-baba Kharak Singh Lane junction, Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction, roundabouts at Buta Singh, Windsor Place and Jaswant Singh, Tilak Marg-C Hexagon junction, Purana Quila Road-C Hexagon junction, Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road junction and W-Point.

Providing alternative routes for motorists, the police said: “The routes suggested for motorists travelling between north and south corridor are Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Ring Road – IP Flyover – Ring Road – ISBT Kashmere Gate and Dhaula Kuan – Sardar Patel Marg – 11 Murti – Mother Teresa Crescent – R/A RML – R/A Gol Dak Khana – Baba Kharak Singh Marg – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Minto Road – Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg.”

“Those travelling between east and west corridor may use DND Flyover – Sun Dial – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Marg – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover and Vikas Marg – ITO Chowk – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg – Minto Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Panchkuian Road,” police said.