Delhi weather: 49 flights diverted, 200 delayed as severe storm hits City

A severe thunderstorm early Sunday caused major flight disruptions at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, with 49 flights diverted and about 200 delayed amid heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions. Harsh weather conditions led to delay of about 200 flights at Delhi airport(HT Photo)

The storm hit the national capital late Saturday night, and between 11:30 PM and 4:00 AM, 49 flights—including 17 international ones—were forced to divert to other airports. According to data from FlightRadar24, delays averaged around 45 minutes as planes were unable to land or take off safely during the storm.

Flight operations slowed down significantly because of lightning and strong winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi experienced wind gusts reaching up to 82 kmph and received 81.2 mm of rainfall within a six-hour period between 11:30 PM on Saturday and 5:30 AM on Sunday, as recorded by the city’s main weather station.

IndiGo airlines updated passengers on the situation through posts on X (formerly Twitter). At 3:59 am, the airline said, “While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit.”

However, by 5:54 am, IndiGo confirmed that operations were back to normal, stating, “With clearer skies over Delhi, flight operations are back to normal.”

Delhi airport issues public advisory

Delhi Airport also issued a public advisory at 6:50 AM, warning of disruptions due to the storm. The advisory read, “Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

The IGI airport is the busiest airport in India, handling both domestic and international traffic.

Heavy rain lash Delhi

Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi and surrounding regions, warning of intense thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds expected to continue for two to three hours. The storm led to widespread waterlogging, uprooted trees, and power outages in several parts of the city.

Footage from near Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport showed vehicles struggling to move through waterlogged roads. Areas such as Minto Road, Delhi Cantonment, and Dhaula Kuan were also affected by severe water accumulation.