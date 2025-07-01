Delhi, NCR likely to witness light rain, thunderstorms today as monsoon sets in

As monsoon sets in, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and thunderstorms over Delhi and the national capital region. While no rain alert or warning is in effect for Tuesday, parts of Delhi-NCR can expect showers. Delhi is expected to witness light rains and thunderstorms for the week as monsoon sets in(PTI)

Based on the All India bulletin issued by the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is expected over areas in Northwest India, accompanied by thunderstorms and wind.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi is expected to witness light rain with thunderstorms throughout the week, with no warning in effect as of yet.

Monsoon sets in

The southwest monsoon officially reached Delhi on Sunday, with the city and its adjoining areas like Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana's Gurugram, Faridabad experiencing rain since then. The arrival of the monsoon in the national capital this year took place two days after the normal date, marking another early arrival of the monsoon season.

"The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and entire Delhi today, the 29th June 2025. Thus, it covered the entire country on 29th June, 2025, against the normal date of 08th July (nine days before the normal date),” read the official statement issued by the IMD.

Heavy rain alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand and more

While Delhi will experience light rains, a red alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is expected to hit various districts across the states.

Due to the heavy rains, landslides and building collapses have been reported. On Sunday, nine workers were reported missing after a cloudburst hit an under-construction hotel site in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan this week.