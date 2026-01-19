Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb scare onboard

Lucknow: An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Bagdogra, West Bengal, made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday morning following a bomb threat in a handwritten note on a tissue paper. Lucknow’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma said the threat originated from a handwritten note found inside the aircraft’s toilet. (Representative photo)

Flight 6E-6650, carrying 237 passengers and crew, landed safely in Lucknow at 9:17 am after Air Traffic Control received an alert around 8:46 am. As per a press statement issued by the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, the aircraft was immediately parked in an isolation bay after landing.

Lucknow’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma said the threat originated from a handwritten note found inside the aircraft’s toilet.

“A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow,” the ACP said.

Upon landing, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated and subjected to security screening. Bomb disposal squads, CISF personnel, police, fire services, and medical teams were deployed as part of standard operating procedures. A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was also convened to evaluate the situation.

After the aircraft was declared bomb-free and sanitized, the flight resumed its journey and departed Lucknow for Bagdogra at around 4:40 pm.

Airport operations continued under heightened security during the day, while officials reiterated that passenger safety remains the top priority in handling such incidents.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E-6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra, following which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow in accordance with established protocol. We informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them.”

Officials confirmed that the aircraft was carrying radioactive medical material (cancer medicines) in approved packaging with the necessary no-objection certificate, which did not pose any additional risk.

Security agencies conducted a thorough, inch-by-inch search of the aircraft, including the cabin, cargo hold, and other compartments. CCTV footage, passenger manifests, and onboard activities are being examined to trace the origin of the note. No explosive device was found during the checks.

The authorities are treating the incident as a suspected hoax, pending further investigation.