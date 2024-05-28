 Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 4 others acquitted in murder case by high court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 4 others acquitted in murder case by high court

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 28, 2024 12:28 PM IST

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the murder case of Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the murder case of Dera manager Ranjit Singh. In 2021, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court found Ram Rahim and other accused in the case guilty of Singh's murder, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim (HT File)
Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim (HT File)

Ram Rahim's counsel said after the hearing, “Punjab and Haryana HC acquits Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in murder case of his ex-manager Ranjit Singh.”

The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief, who is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana.

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh was shot dead 19 years ago, on July 10, 2002 at Khanpur Kolian village in Haryana's Kurukshetra. It was suspected that he was murdered because of his alleged role in circulating a letter which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters.

The CBI court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim and four others in the case, after which the sect chief appealed to the high court.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

