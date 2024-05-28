 HC acquits Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of murder | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC acquits Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of murder

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2024 12:27 PM IST

The Dera chief, who is often in the news for frequent paroles, will remain in prison as he is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping two disciples in 2002

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of murder. A bench of justices Sureshwar Thakur and Lalit Batra pronounced the acquittal even as a detailed order was awaited.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (HT PHOTO)

The Dera chief, who is often in the news for frequent paroles, will remain in prison as he is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping two disciples in 2002. He was also convicted in another murder case of a journalist.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula sentenced the Dera chief to life in prison in 2021 for plotting the murder of his former follower Ranjit Singh in 2002.Four assailants shot dead Ranjit Singh on July 10, 2002, at Khanpur Kolian village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district.

The CBI claimed Ranjit Singh was murdered as the Dera chief suspected that he was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter about the sexual exploitation of the latter’s woman followers. It said Ranjit Singh was in June 2002 summoned to the Dera and threatened with dire consequences. The agency said he refused to seek pardon, saying he had done nothing wrong.

In his appeal to the high court in December 2021, the Dera chief argued the trial court erred in not considering the inconsistencies and contradictions in the account of the prosecution. He argued he should have been given the benefit of the doubt.

The Dera chief said the testimonies of prosecution witnesses were contradictory. He added the prosecution failed to establish facts beyond “reasonable doubt”.

The Dera chief was also been convicted of the 2001 murder of Sirsa journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who reported about the wrongdoings inside the Dera. He was sentenced to life in this case. Punjab Police have named the Dera chief as a key conspirator of the 2015 sacrilege cases in the state.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / HC acquits Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of murder
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On