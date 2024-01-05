Desert Cyclone: 5 things to know about India-UAE joint military exercise underway in Rajasthan

The two-week-long joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ between India and UAE is underway in the arid landscape of Rajasthan. The first edition of the India-UAE military exercise aims to enhance interoperability through exchanging knowledge and sharingbest practices in military operations. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability by learning and sharing best practices in operations.

5 things to know about the Desert Cyclone exercise:

Representing the UAE are the Zayed First Brigade troops, while the Indian Army contingent, consisting of 45 personnel, is predominantly from a Battalion of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment. The primary aim of 'Desert Cyclone' is to enhance interoperability in Sub-conventional Operations, specifically focusing on Fighting in Built-Up Area (FIBUA) in desert and semi-desert terrain. The joint military exercise is strategically designed to boost cooperation and interoperability between the participating forces during peace keeping operations, fostering a stronger alliance between India and the UAE. 'Desert Cyclone' will see the rehearsal of crucial drills, including the establishment of a joint surveillance centre, cordon and search operation, domination of the built-up area, and heliborne operations. These exercises aim to hone the skills required for effective peacekeeping in challenging terrains. A key outcome of the joint military exercise is the fostering of a collaborative partnership between the armed forces of India and the UAE. This collaboration is essential for achieving shared security objectives and strengthening bilateral relations.

Joint military exercises with friendly countries result in constructive engagements in operational terms and enhance the skills of armed forces in diverse areas of war-fighting by operating with armed forces of various nations. In this process, current tactical and technological practices, techniques, and strategies are exchanged, contributing to the continuous improvement and modernization of military operations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier this year, two ships of the Indian Navy, INS Visakhapatnam, and INS Trikand under the command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF) participated in bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar’ with the UAE to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies.