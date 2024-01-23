Devotees throng Ram temple in Ayodhya after it opens for general public

A day after the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, devotees reached the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after it opened the doors for the general public. An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday. (HT Photo)

A large number of devotees, both locals and from other states, gathered outside the gates of the temple since Monday night amid tight security, to enter the premises.

The entire stretch of the 13-lm long Ram Path from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk towards the temple was overcrowded with devotees.

According to Ayodhya administration, devotees started turning up at 5am at Ram Mandir not only from across Ayodhya but from adjoining districts too.

Additional security forces were brought in to manage the swelling crowds.

Security barricades were also put in place to ensure systematic entry of people inside the temple.

Built in the traditional Nagara style of architecture with intricate carvings of deities adorning its white marble walls, the temple spans 380 feet in length and 250 feet in width, with its tallest spire at 161 feet.

Supported by 392 columns and accessible through 44 doors, the temple is built on the 2.77 acre plot.