News / India News / Devotees throng Ram temple in Ayodhya after it opens for general public

Devotees throng Ram temple in Ayodhya after it opens for general public

ByPawan Dixit
Jan 23, 2024 11:32 AM IST

A large number of devotees, both locals and from other states, gathered outside the gates of the temple since Monday night amid tight security, to enter the premises

A day after the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, devotees reached the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after it opened the doors for the general public.

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday. (HT Photo)
A large number of devotees, both locals and from other states, gathered outside the gates of the temple since Monday night amid tight security, to enter the premises.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The entire stretch of the 13-lm long Ram Path from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk towards the temple was overcrowded with devotees.

According to Ayodhya administration, devotees started turning up at 5am at Ram Mandir not only from across Ayodhya but from adjoining districts too.

Also Read: Ram Lalla rises: PM Modi inaugurates Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Additional security forces were brought in to manage the swelling crowds.

Security barricades were also put in place to ensure systematic entry of people inside the temple.

Built in the traditional Nagara style of architecture with intricate carvings of deities adorning its white marble walls, the temple spans 380 feet in length and 250 feet in width, with its tallest spire at 161 feet.

Supported by 392 columns and accessible through 44 doors, the temple is built on the 2.77 acre plot.

Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

