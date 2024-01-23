Ayodhya mandir inauguration: What adorns Lord Ram

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla has been decked in ornaments based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Ram's scripturally appropriate attire. Clear picture of an Idol of Hindu lord Ram inside the Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Monday, January 22, 2024. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

A look at what the Ram Lalla idol has been adorned in.

Mukut

Crafted in North Indian tradition, the crown is made of gold and adorned with rubies, emeralds, and diamonds. At the centre of it is an emblem of Surya Dev. On the right, strands of pearls are woven.

Tilak

The forehead bears a traditional tilak, made of diamonds and rubies.

Kundal

Designed to complement the mukut, these earrings follow the same design and are adorned with peacock motifs. They are also embellished with gold, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

Kantha

The neck is graced by a crescent-shaped necklace, intricately studded with gems. It features floral designs symbolising good fortune, with an image of Surya Dev at its centre. It is crafted from gold and inlaid with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. Strands of emeralds hang below, enhancing its appearance.

Padika

A necklace worn below the throat and above the navel, significant in divine ornamentation. It is a five-stranded necklace made of diamonds and emeralds, featuring a large, ornate pendant.

Mudrika

Rings adorned with gems and featuring dangling pearls are worn on both hands.

Kangan

Beautiful gem-studded bangles are worn on both hands.

Kanch or Kardhani

Adorned around the waist is a gem-studded waistband, made of gold and decorated with diamonds, rubies, pearls, and emeralds. It also features small bells symbolising purity, with hanging strands of pearls, rubies, and emeralds.

Vaijayanti or Vijaymala

This is the third and longest necklace, made of gold and intermittently studded with rubies. Worn as a symbol of victory, it depicts symbols auspicious to the Vaishnav tradition - the Sudarshan Chakra, Lotus, Shankh, and the Mangal Kalash. It is also decorated with flowers including lotus, champa, parijat, kund, and tulsi.

Gold Bow

In the left hand is a gold bow adorned with pearls, rubies, and emeralds, while the right hand holds a golden arrow.

Chhada or Painjaniya

The feet are adorned with gem-studded anklets and toe rings, inlaid with diamonds and rubies, along with golden ankle bells.

At the feet

At the feet of the idol is a decorated lotus, under which a gold garland is arranged.

Attire

The idol is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram, which are embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols - Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. The garments were created by textile designer, Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham.

Kaustubha Mani

Worn at the heart is the Kaustubha Mani, decorated with a large ruby and diamonds. It is a scriptural tradition that Lord Vishnu and his incarnations wear the Kaustubha Mani at their heart, hence its inclusion.

Bhujbandh

These are armlets on both arms, studded with gold and precious stones.

Garland

Around the neck of the idol is a garland featuring colourful floral patterns.

Toys

Since the idol is the form of a five-year-old child (Ram Lalla), traditional toys made of silver are placed. These include a rattle, elephant, horse, camel, toy cart, and a spinning top.

Umbrella

A resplendent golden umbrella is set over the idol's halo.