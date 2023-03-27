Didn’t follow security protocol: Panel on BJP MLA’s death in Chhattisgarh attack

RAIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Bhima Mandavi, who was killed in a 2019 Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada along with four others, did not follow the security protocol and travelled to Bacheli and Kirandu without giving the security forces advance notice required under the security protocol, according to the report of a one-man judicial commission comprising justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri (retd) tabled in the state assembly. The attack on BJP MLA’s convoy took place between Kuakonta and Syamgiri in Dantewada. In the aftermath of the explosion, a crater could be seen in the ground. (File Photo)

Mandavi, three policemen and a driver were killed on April 9, 2019, when their vehicle was blown up in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, two days before the region voted in the first phase of the 2019 general election. The report was tabled in the state assembly on March 23.

Madavi’s wife, Ojaswi Madavi said she was not satisfied with the inquiry report. “There was definitely a conspiracy against my husband,” she added.

“The security protocol was not followed by the protected person in this visit, which resulted in the unfortunate death of Mandavi and four other security personnel,” the commission, which submitted its report to the government on November 2, 2022, said.

“There was adequate security force and there was no lapse or dereliction of duty on the part of any security agency or official,” the commission said, underlining that the legislator was “clearly advised” not to go that route “as it was difficult to arrange security force in such a short time” but Mandavi ignored the recommendation.

The commission, which recorded statements of 120 people including senior police officers, said the Maoist attack was “not a conspiracy” against the Mandavi as they planned to use the explosives to blow up any vehicle that would have travelled on the road that day.

“The incident could have been avoided if Mandavi would have taken the advice of the then station house officer of Bacheli, Sheel Aditya Singh, who had given him a plan of safe roads,” the justice Agnihotri report said.

On the day of the incident, a well-planned visit was made to Chandenar, Netapur, Madhapal, Matenar and Metapal and security cover was given to the protected person, along with road opening party. The travel area was made safe beforehand. “When the police learned that there was a lurking danger in Gardhpal Bazar and thus the route was not safe, they (Mandavi’s convoy) were informed and advised not to go to Gadhapal. Accordingly, Mandavi did not go to Garhpal and left for Dantewada,” the report said.

It added that Mandavi’s security officer later told the district police control room and police officials that there was no plan to go to any place in the evening. But there was a change in plans and the district police was told that the MLA will be going to Bacheli and Kirandul. Sheel Aditya Singh advised against the journey but the MLA ignored the recommendation.

The commission, however, did underline that the ‘district special intelligence branch’ was not performing its duty effectively and that they complained about shortage of funds.

The report asked the state to deploy competent intelligence officers with adequate funds so that they can receive timely and accurate intelligence from all sources.

