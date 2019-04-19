Maoists suspected in BJP MLA’s killing shot dead

Two Maoists allegedly involved in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Bhima Mandavi’s killing on April 9 were shot dead in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Thursday, the state police said.

Special director general of police (anti-Naxal operations), Girdhari Nayak, identified the two as Vargese and Linga.

He said they were a part of the group of Maoists involved in the ambush in which Bhima Mandavi, the legislator, and his four security personnel were killed.

“On specific intelligence, a team of security forces moved inside a jungle, and near Daulikarka village, the encounter started at 5.30 am. After the encounter ended in about 30 minutes, bodies of two Maoists and a .315 bore gun were recovered from the spot,” said Nayak. He added an injured Maoist was arrested from the spot.

“Linga was an expert on assembling and planting IEDs [improvised explosive devices]. We have started a search operation in the region and more bodies of Maoists could be recovered,” said Nayak. Officials familiar with intelligence reports said Vinod Hunga, 55, had carried out the attack on Mandavi and his team in the jungles of Dantewada.

Hunga is also believed to be behind the October 2018 attack in which a Doordarshan journalist and two security personnel were killed in Dantewada. Vinod alias Hemla alias Supo Hunga alias Bangalu had planned the attack on Mandavi with the help of about 60 Maoists from different units in the region, according to police officers familiar with the matter.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 07:22 IST