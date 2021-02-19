IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks tomorrow
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks tomorrow

The Pangong Lake disengagement took place on strategic heights on both banks of the lake, and saw both armies pull back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns
READ FULL STORY
By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST

The disengagement process between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso area is over; senior military commanders on both sides will meet on Saturday to discuss the next round of disengagement, people familiar with the developments said on Friday. The talks are expected to begin at 10am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Pangong Lake disengagement took place on strategic heights on both banks of the lake, and saw both armies pull back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns under an agreement reached earlier this month. The disengagement began on February 10.

Also Read | China officially admits 4 PLA soldiers killed, 1 injured during Galwan clash

Military structures erected after April 2020 in the Pangong Tso sector were also removed.

The 10th round of talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the two armies will focus on disengagement at other friction points in eastern Ladakh, the officials cited above said.

Outstanding problems with PLA at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra—friction points on the contested border in eastern Ladakh—will be tackled during the talks.

Under the disenegagement understanding, the outstanding issues related to deployment and patrolling at the three friction points were to be taken up within 48 hours of pullback of troops in the Pangong Tso area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In the complaint, the family had alleged that the victim, who is a Class 7 student, was called by the accused to his home on August 15 last year and raped her there, police said.(Reuters File Photo)
In the complaint, the family had alleged that the victim, who is a Class 7 student, was called by the accused to his home on August 15 last year and raped her there, police said.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

UP: 13-year-old rape victim gives birth to baby girl; newborn dies minutes later

PTI, Chitrakoot
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The minor girl was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man several times last year, police said, adding the accused was arrested on February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.(PTI)
"Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.(PTI)
india news

Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting on February 20

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
  • Banerjee had earlier skipped the Niti Aayog's meetings and termed it as a "fruitless" exercise, alleging that the body has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man fell from the trolley after it hit a tower while descending.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The man fell from the trolley after it hit a tower while descending.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Labourer died in a rope-way trolley accident in Rajnandgaon

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident took place was inaugurated in March last year for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks tomorrow

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The Pangong Lake disengagement took place on strategic heights on both banks of the lake, and saw both armies pull back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM

ANI, Margao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Speaking at inauguration of 'Vision for All' organised by the State's Health Services, the Chief Minister said that the govt intends to provide super specialty eye treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
india news

India, China to hold 10th round of talks tomorrow, discuss other friction points

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:18 PM IST
India and China will hold the 10th round of corps commander level talks on Saturday to discuss disengagement from other friction points after their troops moved out from both the banks of Pangong Lake in the tense eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
india news

Ramdev releases research paper on ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine Coronil

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
india news

A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:26 AM IST
District magistrate Swati Bhadauria said 34 of the bodies have been identified and 14 [of the bodies] have been recovered from the 1.7km-long tunnel at the NTPC’s power project in Tapovan
READ FULL STORY
Close
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
india news

On Disha Ravi’s plea, HC tells cops to stick to affidavit on ‘leaked chats’ 

By Richa banka | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST
The court was hearing a petition filed by Ravi seeking to keep the Delhi Police from leaking “any investigation material” accessed by them as part of the probe into the ‘toolkit’ case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No arrest has been made in this connection so far, police said.(ANI | Representational image)
No arrest has been made in this connection so far, police said.(ANI | Representational image)
india news

500 booked for flouting Covid-19 norms at birthday party in Thane, Maharashtra

PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The birthday party was held during the intervening night of February 17 and 18 at Deslepada, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Shivaji Maharaj.(Twitter: @narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Shivaji Maharaj.(Twitter: @narendramodi)
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters standing maintaining social distancing norms during the Covid-19 outbreak at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo )
Commuters standing maintaining social distancing norms during the Covid-19 outbreak at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Coronavirus mutations found in 2 Maharashtra districts

PTI, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:47 AM IST
"We were asked by the state government to conduct genome sequencing of samples. The D614G strain which is prevalent was found in all the samples," an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi had been attacking the Central government over the India-China border tensions.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi had been attacking the Central government over the India-China border tensions.(PTI)
india news

Furore over Rahul Gandhi's questions on defence in Parliamentary panel's meeting

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The CDS, defence secretary, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) and other several defence senior officials, who were present in the meeting, gave a detailed presentation in connection to budget allocations and their usage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Active infections in the country stand at 139,542, constituting 1.27% of the cumulative cases recorded in India since January last year.(Bloomberg File Photo )
Active infections in the country stand at 139,542, constituting 1.27% of the cumulative cases recorded in India since January last year.(Bloomberg File Photo )
india news

India's active Covid-19 cases up by 2,200; tally surges over 10.96 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • The rising cases in the last week have put authorities on guard as parts of the country have witnessed a fresh wave of increased infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP