Disengagement process in east Ladakh over, says Rajnath
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the disengagement process between India and China is complete “after nine rounds of military and diplomatic talks.”
While speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth conference in Salem district in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Singh said: “As defence minister I have to tell you about what is happening in the India-China standoff.”
He added: “After nine rounds of talks, a scenario favourable to us has happened. The Congress alleges that we have ceded the Indian territory but as long I’ve my blood and life in this body, we will never cede even an inch to any country. The country will not allow any ‘unilateral action’ on our border by anyone. We will not keep quiet. After nine rounds of diplomatic and military talks, disengagement is complete.”
The standoff between the neighbouring countries erupted last May and witnessed the deployment of 50,000 troops each from both sides. Senior military commanders of the Indian army and the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have held several rounds of meetings in eastern Ladakh to discuss disengagement of their troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).
“I want to give you the confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi India unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty will never be compromised,” Singh said.
