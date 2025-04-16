Dismantle the Enforcement Directorate, says Akhilesh Yadav

Bhubaneswar: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be dismantled, arguing that several institutions already exist to investigate economic offences. The existence of ED undermined other established institutions like the Income Tax (IT) department and Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities, which are already equipped to handle economic offences, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said (PTI)

Yadav, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, said the Congress party had “created ED, and is now in trouble because of the same organisation.” This comes a day after the ED filed chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in connection with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case.

“In my understanding, a department like ED must be abolished. I will ask Congress to ask for the same thing. There are several institutions that look into economic offences. Having ED means that you are not even trusting your own organisations,” Yadav said.

The existence of ED undermined other established institutions like the Income Tax (IT) department and Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities, which are already equipped to handle economic offences, Yadav added.

Speaking on nationwide protests against ED by Congress party, Yadav said, “I would like to speak on ED rather than National Herald. The Congress has created ED, and is now in trouble because of the same organisation. I have earlier told a very senior journalist that there are several institutions like the Income Tax Department to look into economic offences. Therefore, there is no need to have an ED. It should be disbanded.”

The ED has named former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in its prosecution complaint under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before the court of special judge Vishal Gogne.

On Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin’s push for more autonomy for states, Yadav said the Narendra Modi-led government should respect federal principles and refrain from undue interference in state affairs. “The Centre should not unnecessarily interfere in States’ affairs and respect federalism,” he said.

Reiterating the demand for a caste census, Yadav said, “Without caste census, it is not possible to get social justice. The biggest fight in last Lok Sabha election was in Uttar Pradesh and I had then said that our PDA’s strategy is caste census is the strategy of backward, Dalits, tribals and minorities.”

Yadav also urged the Centre to not initiate the delimitation process until a proper Census is conducted. “The concerns raised by the chief ministers of southern States are entirely valid. It is likely that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will explore ways to push for delimitation in a manner that serves its electoral interests,” he said.